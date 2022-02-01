Local high school football recruits announce commitments to in-state college programs

A group of local high school football standouts announced their commitments to in-state programs this past week and weekend.
- Nolan Griles, a senior second team All-Metro offensive lineman at Manchester, announced he will play his college ball in Ashland at Randolph-Macon. The 6-foot, 281-pound guard and center was a three-year starter for the Lancers and first team All-State honoree this season.
- Varina senior defensive lineman Amari Baylor, an instrumental figure in the Blue Devils' Class 4 state title, announced his commitment to Virginia Military Institute. An All-Metro honorable mention, Baylor had 45 tackles (12 for loss) six sacks, six pass breakups and an interception while playing a versatile outside linebacker and pass rusher hybrid role for a Varina defense that held opponents to 13 points per game.
- Highland Springs senior offensive lineman Corey "CJ" Mosley Jr. announced his commitment to Virginia State. The 6-foot-6, 273-pound Mosley lined up at right guard and tackle this season for the Class 5 semifinalist Springers.
- Matoaca senior center Krishaun Harper, an All-Metro honorable mention and first team All-Region 4B honoree, announced his commitment to Virginia State. Harper anchored a Warriors offensive line that helped Matoaca amass more than 2,500 yards on the ground.
- Mitchell Johnson, a senior second team All-Metro and All-State running back at Powhatan, announced his commitment to Emory & Henry. Johnson carried 207 times for 1,502 yards and 16 touchdowns while catching 17 passes for 168 yards and three more TDs for the 7-4 Indians, who lost a 28-27 overtime thriller in the 4B quarterfinals to eventual Class 4 champion Varina.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim