Cougars' Joseph White (5) is brought down by Saints' Hartley Jordan during game action at St. Christopher's on Saturday, November 4, 2017

 JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH

Collegiate, Trinity Episcopal and St. Christopher's won't sponsor football this fall, but unlike public schools, they intend to host cross country meets and tennis matches this fall. 

Competition will be delayed until after Oct. 1 to allow schools to focus on returning to the classroom before reinstating athletics. 

A statement was issued by the League of Independent Schools and the Prep League, which comprises 11 private schools across the state, including Saint Gertrude, St. Catherine's and Veritas in the Richmond area. Girls teams compete in the LIS, and boys teams are members of the Prep League. 

Benedictine, which competes independently, has not made a decision. Life Christian, another independent team, plans to play football.

The LIS and Prep League also include Fork Union Military Academy, Norfolk Academy, St. Margaret's, Woodberry Forest and St. Anne's-Belfield. 

The leagues said that it will consider at a later date whether or not it can play girls volleyball, soccer, baseball, softball and basketball. It currently has no plans to play football, wrestling and lacrosse, and the league did not address if it would consider playing football in the spring, as the Virginia High School League voted on Monday.

Other lower-risk sports will continue in the winter and spring: track and field, swimming and diving and golf. Cross country meets will feature staggered start times. Instead of every runner racing against one another, each team will run the course on its own, and each runner will be timed. The runner with the fastest time is the winner. 

On Monday night, the Washington Catholic Athletic League, whose teams often schedule Richmond-area opponents, won't play fall sports. 

This story will be updated. 

