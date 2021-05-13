Longtime Huguenot coach Bo Jones recalled for making the area 'a better place'

Bo Jr. said one day the Falcons were having an intrasquad scrimmage. He was on the first team, but the second team was ahead. He thought his side needed a timeout, so he called one.

His father, trying to teach him to respect the coach’s authority, kicked him out of practice and told him to call his mom to come pick him up. Now a coach himself as an assistant at Richard Bland, Bo Jr. said he later came to appreciate those lessons.

“I kind of felt like my career was a disappointment because I just always wanted to get him a state title,” he said. “I never did that. He used to always say, ‘It’s bigger than wins and losses.’ He used to always tell me I had to learn how to lose in an appropriate manner. He said sometimes the other team will have better players. Sometimes it’s not your night. … He said your ability to bounce back after a loss, that’s what’s going to build character.”

His son said many former players have reached out to tell him about things Mr. Jones did for them.

Lancaster saw that many times. He was working for Richmond’s department of parks, recreation and community facilities one summer when he first met Mr. Jones, who as a teenager used to visit the playground where Lancaster worked.