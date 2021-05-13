Longtime Huguenot coach Bo Jones recalled for making the area 'a better place'

Leroy Bo Jones, whose tenure as a basketball and football coach at Huguenot High School spanned almost 40 years, died on Monday after a battle with cancer. He was 72.
Former Huguenot and Highland Springs basketball coach George Lancaster, who knew Mr. Jones for more than 50 years and coached with and against him, said all the things Mr. Jones did around the area “just made it a better place.”
“He [owned four restaurants],” Lancaster said. “He was the basketball coach. He had another small business [painting]. He was the custodian, he was the cook, he was the coach, he was the friend, he was the father, he was a father-figure.
“He was always bubbly and gregarious and stylish, a friend to so many, many people. That’s how I knew him. ... I can say this: I have never met a warmer person that Bo Jones.”
Former Huguenot football coach Richard McFee said Mr. Jones was “one of the few people that you can honestly say that you never saw him not smiling.”
Mr. Jones was a standout running back at Maggie Walker and Virginia State. He was inducted into VSU’s Hall of Fame in 2008.
His son, Bo Jr., said his father also spent time in the U.S. Army, where he played football and basketball.
Mr. Jones joined Huguenot in 1977 and initially served as the JV basketball coach and as an assistant football coach. He became the head football coach in 1978, then in 1979 became an assistant in football and basketball when Huguenot merged with Thomas Jefferson and George Wythe in what was known as Jefferson-Huguenot-Wythe.
The schools separated in 1986, and Mr. Jones became both the head football coach and boys basketball coach at Huguenot for two seasons.
“When they were getting ready to unmerge the schools … I was the defensive coordinator at Virginia Union,” McFee said. “One night, the city coaches were at a cookout, and Bo was sitting there and he was saying he was going to be named the head football coach, he thinks, at Huguenot.
“So I said to him, ‘I’ll tell you what: If you get the head football coach job at Huguenot, call me and I will come and be defensive coordinator because I want to get back into high school football anyway.’ Sure enough, he got the job, and I got a call from him that day.”
McFee became the head football coach in 1988, with Mr. Jones staying with basketball.
He remained in that position until the mid-2000s, then spent time as an assistant coach at Benedictine and as the girls coach at Huguenot. He returned to coach the boys from 2008-17 and also spent two more years as the JV coach in football.
Bo Jr. played for his father from 1992-96, becoming an All-Metro pick. He played at VCU and ranks seventh in career scoring average (15.2 points) and 10th in career 3-point field goals made (182).
“Dad the coach and Dad the person were different,” his son said. “Playing for my dad was tough because we were a real competitive household. But it made our relationship stronger over time.”
Bo Jr. said one day the Falcons were having an intrasquad scrimmage. He was on the first team, but the second team was ahead. He thought his side needed a timeout, so he called one.
His father, trying to teach him to respect the coach’s authority, kicked him out of practice and told him to call his mom to come pick him up. Now a coach himself as an assistant at Richard Bland, Bo Jr. said he later came to appreciate those lessons.
“I kind of felt like my career was a disappointment because I just always wanted to get him a state title,” he said. “I never did that. He used to always say, ‘It’s bigger than wins and losses.’ He used to always tell me I had to learn how to lose in an appropriate manner. He said sometimes the other team will have better players. Sometimes it’s not your night. … He said your ability to bounce back after a loss, that’s what’s going to build character.”
His son said many former players have reached out to tell him about things Mr. Jones did for them.
Lancaster saw that many times. He was working for Richmond’s department of parks, recreation and community facilities one summer when he first met Mr. Jones, who as a teenager used to visit the playground where Lancaster worked.
Lancaster followed Mr. Jones’ career before he landed at Huguenot as Lancaster’s JV basketball coach. When Mr. Jones became the head football coach, Lancaster was his defensive coordinator.
The two eventually found themselves on opposite sidelines after Lancaster left in 1979 to become Highland Springs’ basketball coach.
“There was no person who was more innovative in football coaching or basketball coaching,” Lancaster said. “Sometimes our ideas clashed because I was that conservative, defensive basketball, fundamental coach, and he went to a lot of isolation [plays]. But he had some good ideas. I ended up using some of them down the line.
“Bo put a lot of emphasis on communication. ... He stayed in touch with [his players]. They stayed in touch with him. He was a man’s coach, but he was also a person who coached with his heart.”
Mr. Jones is survived by Bo Jr.; another son, Ryan; a daughter, Katina; and his ex-wife, Cynthia. Funeral arrangements were pending.
