Longtime Powhatan football coach Ernie Henderson remembered fondly by many

That passion for helping others carried over to his work with youth in the juvenile justice system.

“He always said: it’s about the kids,” Gwendolyn said. “That’s the kind of person he was — and he loved his family.”

To both Ernie’s cousin Anthony “Tony” Henderson, and to Linwood Jackson — who played for PHS from 1989 to 1992 and would go on to become one of Powhatan’s longtime coaches — Ernie was like an older brother.

The players saw he would do anything for them. If a player needed food, he made sure they had food. If they needed sportswear, he’d pay for it.

Every day throughout his coaching career, Ernie would go out of his way and give players rides to practices and track meets, even after working night shifts at his job.

That inspired Jackson to give rides as well.

If one kid had something, he’d make sure the other kid had something. If the parents wanted to talk to him, he would make the time.

He made sure nobody was left behind. And because the kids knew he’d do anything for them, Ernie got that from them in return.