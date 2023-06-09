SPOTSYLVANIA — What’s the formula for defeating the defending state champions who happen to be on a 45-game winning streak?

It starts with belief, in the mind and heart. It’s challenging players to truly prepare for their opponent. Then, it’s all about execution.

The Louisa Lions found the secret sauce, coming back from an early 3-0 deficit to stun the Hanover Hawks in the Class 4 state softball semifinal 5-4 Friday morning at Spotsylvania High School.

“There’s been no doubt, from day one, they know they can beat anybody,” noted Louisa coach Susan Sharpe. “They just keep plugging along, doing their thing.”

The biggest story within the story was Louisa (23-1) lefty Emily Gillespie overcoming a shaky start to keep Hanover (23-1) off the scoreboard long enough to give her offense a chance to warm up.

In the first, Kaileigh Byars doubled to center, Meghan DeShazo sent a bunt to the right of the circle, reaching on a hit, then Julia Cuozzo singled to score Byars. A Lilly Parrish sacrifice fly brought DeShazo home for a 2-0 Hawk lead.

After Cuozzo struck out the side in the second, Hanover added a run when Mackenzie Ryerson, who walked, stole second and took third on a wild pitch, scored on a fielder’s choice from Byars.

The Lions got on the board when Laci Garrett singled with one out in the third. After swiping second, she headed to third with two down, but Hanover had no one at the base when DeShazo threw from the plate. The ball sailed into left field and Garrett made it 3-1.

Conversely, Lions catcher Alyssa Hopkins picked off a Hanover runner after a strikeout to end the third inning, setting off a chain of events that put Louisa in position to pull off the upset.

Lauren Goodman scored in the Lions fifth when a Garrett liner caromed off the glove of Hanover first baseman Olivia Gibson. Then came the sixth, when all the preparation to face Cuozzo paid off.

“They had us scouted pretty well,” said Hawks head coach Tommy Evans. “They were keying on the drop ball, laying off certain pitches. Their small ball is what really got to us.”

Indeed, Dara Jo Sharpe’s one-out double in the sixth was only the second ball to reach the outfield in fair territory for Louisa. Hopkins tapped a grounder down the third base line to reach safely, then stole second. Gillespie then lined a single to right to score Sharpe to tie it, then Lauren Goodman roped a double that brought up chalk on the first base line to bring home Hopkins and Gillespie for a 5-3 Louisa lead.

Evans replaced Cuozzo with Lilly Parrish, who struck out all five batters that she faced over the final 1⅔ innings.

In the seventh, Byars reached on a dropped fly ball, scoring two batters later on a Cuozzo infield single. But with the tying run on base, Parrish grounded to third, and Hanover’s long winning journey had ended.

“She didn’t have a particularly bad day,” Evans said of Cuozzo, who will next pitch at the University of Virginia. “They were prepared.”

Hanover loses Cuozzo and McKenzie Parrish to graduation. Lilly Parrish showed fans a glimpse of the Hawks’ future in the circle. And, after posting one of the longest winning streaks in area softball history, the Hawks now have extra motivation to return, and finish the job next season.