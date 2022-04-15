Macho Santiago, Douglas Freeman baseball team off to good start

The first pitch of Douglas Freeman’s baseball season? Knocked out of the park for a home run by Glen Allen’s Eli Brooks.

That wasn’t necessarily a bad sign to Mavericks coach Ray Moore.

The same thing happened with Freeman’s Daniel Lynch (now in the majors with Kansas City) on the mound against Lee-Davis (now Mechanicsville) in 2015, “and we went to the state tournament that year,” Moore said.

Freeman settled in against Glen Allen, one of the area’s top teams, and won 8-4. That’s been part of a 6-0 start that will be tested when the Mavericks square off with two more top teams in the next few days: Mills Godwin on Friday and Cosby on Monday.

“I knew we were experienced in a lot of positions, but … the region is better this year than it was last year in terms of talent,” Moore said. “The senior class, really the whole area, is really strong this year.

“A lot of the teams that did well last year returned a lot. … I just wanted us to be competitive against the best teams in our region. I feel like we have the players who can do that.”

With senior utility infielder/pitcher Macho Santiago (VCU), sophomore shortstop Lee Sowers (Virginia Tech) and senior pitcher Jackson Beale (Mary Washington) leading the way, Moore said the Mavericks are hitting throughout the lineup, have not given away outs offensively, are playing good defense and have thrown strikes on the mound. Jonah Herbert has been hitting so well he moved into the starting DH role.

Santiago is hitting above .500 and is 2-0 as a pitcher. He plays third base the majority of the time when he’s not on the mound.

“He’s an awesome kid, great student,” Moore said. “He’s a great teammate. He’s a great competitor. It’s great when your best player works hard. …

“There’s no doubt in my mind he’s going to excel when he gets to VCU. He’s got the pedigree of a guy who might play some pro ball down the road.”

Sowers will be “the next really good player we have come through,” Moore said.

“He’s a really athletic kid, and he is a driven competitor,” he said. “He’s got a great arm. He’s got elite quickness.”