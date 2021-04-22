Maggie Walker girls finish fourth in Class 3 state cross country championships

Maggie Walker Governor’s School finished fourth in the girls Class 3 state cross country championships at Green Hill Park in Salem on Wednesday.
MWGS’s Catherine Garrison finished seventh in 19:38.9, and teammate Grace Pershing was 12th in 19:59.8. Western Albemarle’s Jenna Stutzman finished first in 19:04.6. Western Albemarle took the team title.
Maggie Walker was seventh in the boys meet. Ben BIanchard was the top finisher in 31st (17:31.8). Western Albemarle’s Owen Shifflett took first in 16:00.3. Western Albemarle also claimed the team title.
Tim Pearrell
