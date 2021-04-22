 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maggie Walker girls finish fourth in Class 3 state cross country championships
0 comments

Maggie Walker girls finish fourth in Class 3 state cross country championships

  • 0

Maggie Walker Governor’s School finished fourth in the girls Class 3 state cross country championships at Green Hill Park in Salem on Wednesday.

MWGS’s Catherine Garrison finished seventh in 19:38.9, and teammate Grace Pershing was 12th in 19:59.8. Western Albemarle’s Jenna Stutzman finished first in 19:04.6. Western Albemarle took the team title.

Maggie Walker was seventh in the boys meet. Ben BIanchard was the top finisher in 31st (17:31.8). Western Albemarle’s Owen Shifflett took first in 16:00.3. Western Albemarle also claimed the team title.

804Varsity logo
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News