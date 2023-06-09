Abingdon proved to be one of the few teams able to push the Maggie Walker girls tennis team to doubles play this season, but it ultimately didn't matter as the Green Dragons capped an undefeated campaign with a 5-2 victory in the Class 3 championship on Thursday.

Junior Anna Newell and senior captain Naadia Rashid won their doubles match 6-1, 6-1 to hand MWGS its second state title in as many years.

"It was really exciting that Naadia, who already graduated, got to be part of the team that clinched the state title for us this year," said Green Dragons second-year coach Hillary Gawne, who has now led a program which finished as state runner-up in 2021 to back-to-back state titles.

Nos. 1 and 2 singles players Martina Ribera and Ella Wiatt lost their singles matches on Thursday but spearheaded the Green Dragons' undefeated run this season, which included a pair of victories over eventual Class 5 champs Douglas Freeman.

"Ella and Martina at 1 and 2 have been totally dominant and really led the team," Gawne said, adding that Ribera and Wiatt use high tennis IQs to outsmart their opponents and win in myriad manners.

"They allowed us to be just so successful all the way down the lineup, they've contributed so much to the team. And they constantly challenge their teammates to be better."

Newell was victorious in her No. 3 singles match 6-2, 6-1. Sruthi Vegunta won on the No. 4 singles court 7-5, 6-2. Anusha Algappan won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 5, and Sunjana Finn was the No. 6 singles victor 6-0, 6-4.

Gawne attributed her Green Dragons' run of success the past two years to a collective work ethic and supportive mentality.

"The team just consistently invests their time and hard work, they're constantly pushing each other to get better and they're so supportive of each other," Gawne said.

