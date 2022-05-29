Maggie Walker GS competes, and wins, against colleges in baseball stats competition

Maggie Walker Governor's School is a high school, but when it comes to solving baseball operations problems, the Green Dragons play at a higher level.

Each year, the Society for Baseball Research hosts the Diamond Dollars Case Competition.

When Maggie Walker teacher and baseball fan Dickson Benesh heard about it, he thought it would be a perfect fit for his math modeling seminar students.

Nine years later, the school is tied with Syracuse University for most all-time wins after recently winning its fifth competition in six years participating.

MWGS was the first high school to participate in the contest, and after three years of competing against universities it politely declined an invitation to compete in the newly established high school division.

Teams of four or five students are asked to evaluate a baseball operations case problem. The student teams present their analysis and recommendations to a panel of judges that includes MLB front office executives.

“We feel like we belong,” Benesh said. “Soon thereafter, we started doing really well and winning awards.”

Before the conference moved to Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Benesh said, attendees of the conference all wanted a glimpse of the high schoolers who consistently defeat college competition.

“The kids are kinda like rock stars,” Benesh said. “They will be walking through the lobby of the hotel and people will grab them and ask them questions.”

This year's competition tasked teams with creating recommendations for making MLB games more entertaining. Recommendations were judged not only by creativity but by how their findings would impact the action index, which uses analytics to determine the number of at-bats ending with a ball in play rather than a strikeout or walk.

This year's winning team consisted of juniors Sean Fang and Nived Sanjay and seniors Jonah Curran, Lorenzo Galang and Pulkit Iyer. The winning idea came from Iyer’s time at college baseball camps like Johns Hopkins, which made pitchers throw a fastball on their first pitch in an effort to increase the pace of play.

“I pulled from a couple different camps and settled on making the first two pitches fastballs,” Iyer said. “The general goal was to level the playing field.”

The action index has been declining while the quality of pitching in the major leagues has been going up in the past 20 years. The model showed that the results of implementing the two-fastball pitch rule would be the highest rated season in terms of the action index since 2008.

The rule change would also result in the fourth highest on-base percentage average in a single season since integration, with the other three seasons being during the steroids era.

Iyer said a big reason for the team’s success is that everyone was comfortable in their roles. Curran and Iyer play baseball for Maggie Walker and brought baseball expertise, while Fang and Sanjay used their coding skills and Galang turned the team's findings into a digestible presentation.

Iyer and Curran agreed that being able to use their love of baseball alongside their academic skills was something they looked forward to.

“This is the competition and the class that I’ve looked forward to since I got into Maggie Walker,” Iyer said. “I don’t think there's any other school that offers a class on baseball around here.”

Benesh describes the techniques students use for the competition as “portable” because they can be used in career fields ranging from biology to business. Benesh said conference attendees have told him that the skills his students are using weren’t taught to them until graduate school.

Curran said it was nice to use the techniques he's learned in class with real data solving real issues as opposed to classwork.

“It’s nice to have actual experience doing a modeling problem for something that's real and not just a problem on a page,” Curran said.

Although playing baseball might not be in any of the winners' future, they do plan on pursuing team-based careers such as chemical engineering.

“It was good to get that experience, especially before entering a field that's a lot of team-based work,” Galang said.

Benesh said he hopes the team can return to Phoenix next year for the competition as they search for a record-breaking seventh victory.