In the 10 years since the Virginia High School League switched from three to six classifications, the Maggie Walker Governor’s School girls track and field and cross country teams have been virtually unbeatable in region meets.

That continued Wednesday, when the Green Dragons hiked their outdoor region title streak to nine straight – the 2020 season wasn’t held because of the COVID-19 pandemic – by running away with the Region 3B meet at Warren County.

With Cameron Unice winning two events, MWGS totaled 190.5 points, far outdistancing second-place Brentsville District (67). The boys team, which also has been highly successful, finished third with 106 points, behind Culpeper (128) and Caroline (119).

Unice won the 300 hurdles (48.96) and pole vault (11-00), and Emily Rucker won the triple jump (37-02.75).

Unice is “a pretty tough competitor,” legendary coach Jim Holdren said. “Wherever you put her she’s going to be pretty good. She’s done other things for us besides the 300 hurdles and the pole vault.”

Maggie Walker used to compete in Group AAA, which was comprised of schools with the largest enrollments. With the VHSL’s realignment in 2013-14, the Dragons went to Class 2 (Class 1 is for schools with the lowest enrollments) and eventually to Class 3.

Since realignment, the girls cross country and indoor and outdoor track teams have won 28 of 29 regional titles. The cross country team finished second this season.

They’ve also won 17 state championships and had six runner-up finishes in the three sports during that span.

“Success breeds success,” Holdren said. “People want to be a part of it, and that’s a good thing.”

MWGS will go for another state title June 2-3 when the Class 3 and 4 meets are scheduled to be held at Liberty University. The Class 5 and 6 meets are June 2-3 at Todd Stadium in Newport News, and the Class 1 and 2 meets are June 2-3 at James Madison University.

Holdren didn’t attend the latest regional title because he’s been in the hospital for a procedure. He expects to be released soon.

“I have a great staff,” he said. “The program is … not any one person. I think it’s a culture that we’ve built. As long as I’ve been coaching, which is now 61 years, our program has been a family. … Boys and girls are together as a family, and it’s kind of hard to let your family down.”

Holdren said when the school dropped to Class 2 after the realignment, “we fought really hard to try to keep from having a Division 2 attitude about things. Because if the standards are a little easier to qualify, we wanted to make sure we could still hit the same standards we always had to hit when were (in the highest classification).”

“It’s just a great group of kids,” he said. “It’s been a great journey. I hope that I can keep going for a while. I was always afraid that I would get to the point where they talk behind your back: ‘Well, he used to be pretty good in his day but he’s a little past his prime.’ I don’t want to ever get to the point where I’m living in my scrapbooks.

“We have such a great staff that’s so much fun to work with. It doesn’t matter whether I’m there or not there. It’s the culture of the program. Everybody’s into it. I think that’s why we are as successful as we are.”

Girls

Maggie Walker GS 190.5, Brentsville District 67, Caroline 64.5, Culpeper 64.33, Meridian 59, Skyline 56, Goochland 52, Warren County 43, James Monroe 33, Manassas Park 21, William Monroe 10.66

(local winners): 100 hurdles – Jadelyn Taylor, Goochland, 16.27; 300 hurdles – Cameron Unice, MWGS, 48.96; High jump – Leilani Burgess, Goochland, 5-00.00; Triple jump – Emily Rucker, MWGS, 37-02.75; Pole vault – Cameron Unice, MWGS, 11-00.00

Boys

Culpeper 128, Caroline 119, Maggie Walker GS 106, Warren County 74, Skyline 73, Brentsville District 35, William Monroe 27, Goochland 25, James Monroe 24, Meridian 19, Armstrong 17, Manassas Park 14

(local winners): 4x400 relay – MWGS 3:30.61; Pole vault – Martin Gable, MWGS, 12-03

