Maggie Walker GS girls triumph at Class 3 cross country championships
After a rare year off the podium in the spring, Maggie Walker GS added to its extensive history of long-distance success with a girls team championship at the Class 3 state meet in Salem.

Catherine Garrison and the Green Dragons totaled 72 points to beat Warren County (97) and Meridian (117). They previously won the 2019 Class 3 girls title with All-Metro runner Mary Caroline Heinen.

Garrison, a senior, placed fifth with a time of 19:06.10. She was joined in the top 10 by teammate Gray Pershing, who finished in eighth (19:12.90).

Maggie Walker was second in the boys team standings behind Abingdon. New Kent’s Isaac Lamprecht placed 10th overall with a time of 16:40.

