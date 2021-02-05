Maggie Walker's Sarah Larkin helped transform Dragons girls basketball program

It was during a scrimmage against St. Catherine's more than three years ago that Maggie Walker girls basketball coach Speedy Baughman realized his program had entered the Sarah Larkin era.

Baughman has coached at the Governor's School since 2005, and said the Dragons hadn't had a player of Larkin's caliber and experience in his time. He'd gone to see her play AAU, and knew she was talented. But that game against the Saints was Larkin's first as a freshman, and a performance beyond her years solidified in Baughman the belief that she could be a transformative player for his program.

"She was dominant, and it was like 'Ooh, OK, we got someone here,'" Baughman said. "When she was a freshman, you knew right away. ... It's been an absolute joy to coach her. Certain players you'll always remember, and she'll be one of them."

The Dragons hadn't had a winning season in Baughman's 12 years pre-Larkin. In the three full seasons she's played, Larkin has started every game and is 50-17. Her freshman year, the team went 16-5. Her sophomore year, they went 18-6, advancing to the first Class 2 state semifinal in school history, and Larkin was named second team all-region. And her junior year, they were 16-6 and advanced to the regional semifinal, while Larkin was named first team all-region.