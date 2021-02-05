Maggie Walker's Sarah Larkin helped transform Dragons girls basketball program

It was during a scrimmage against St. Catherine's more than three years ago that Maggie Walker girls basketball coach Speedy Baughman realized his program had entered the Sarah Larkin era.
Baughman has coached at the Governor's School since 2005, and said the Dragons hadn't had a player of Larkin's caliber and experience in his time. He'd gone to see her play AAU, and knew she was talented. But that game against the Saints was Larkin's first as a freshman, and a performance beyond her years solidified in Baughman the belief that she could be a transformative player for his program.
"She was dominant, and it was like 'Ooh, OK, we got someone here,'" Baughman said. "When she was a freshman, you knew right away. ... It's been an absolute joy to coach her. Certain players you'll always remember, and she'll be one of them."
The Dragons hadn't had a winning season in Baughman's 12 years pre-Larkin. In the three full seasons she's played, Larkin has started every game and is 50-17. Her freshman year, the team went 16-5. Her sophomore year, they went 18-6, advancing to the first Class 2 state semifinal in school history, and Larkin was named second team all-region. And her junior year, they were 16-6 and advanced to the regional semifinal, while Larkin was named first team all-region.
"I think when I got here I was unsure about what was going to happen," Larkin said. "But there were players in the years before like Ge['shanti] Atkins and Emma Ragone and a few others, we bonded and played well together and since then the team has come together in a way I didn't imagine was going to happen."
At 5-foot-10, Larkin played primarily in the post her freshman and sophomore seasons. But as an upperclassman she's handled the ball and played on the perimeter much more, assuming the modern point-forward do-it-all role. Over her 69-game career (including two this season), she averages 12 points, 3 assists, 6.9 rebounds, 2 blocks and 3.7 steals.
In addition to her on-court presence and a basketball IQ befitting of a coach, Baughman said Larkin has brought with her a competitive edge his program didn't have before. Larkin has a black belt in Taekwondo, and her father, Michael, remembers a tournament at the Arthur Ashe Center when Sarah was 10 years old that told him all he needed to know about her fiery will to win.
"As soon as she got in that ring, it was like no mercy," Michael Larkin said, laughing with Sarah. "One of the referees had to say 'OK, take it easy.' Because she was like 'I'm coming here to win.'"
"I think the biggest thing was kind of a shift of mindset for everyone," Sarah Larkin said of the change her mentality brought to the program.
"I'm a very competitive person, I want to win games. And I think the players realized we were good enough to win games and everyone realized their own talents and what they can bring to the court."
Maggie Walker (3-0) has only played a few games this year, and held a virtual Senior Night ceremony before Thursday's game against Dinwiddie. But Baughman said he wishes they could do more to honor Larkin, who posted 31 points, 11 assists, 15 rebounds and 9 steals in Thursday's 75-11 win over the Generals.
"It's sad because Sarah deserves to have that crowd for her senior year to go out in front of all them, she's done so much," Baughman said, adding that he's bound to tear up at Larkin's last game regardless.
Larkin said it's been difficult only playing a handful of games her senior year, but she and the rest of the team covet the opportunity to get out of the house and play the game they love with their friends.
"We've really just tried to make the most of it and go into each game knowing that it might be our last," she said.
Michael Larkin wishes he could attend his daughter's Senior Day. But the team parents have found other ways to stay involved in the abbreviated season -- each parent drove their player out to the Amelia game individually. Larkin hooked up his smart TV to livestream the game from the parking lot, and parents gathered around a heater to watch the Dragons beat the Bulldogs 48-31.
"[This season] has been a series of coming to a place of understanding what you can control and what you can't control, and turning that into something positive," Michael Larkin said, adding that Sarah being denied a chance at 1,000 career points (she's at 841 now) is a disappointment for them both.
"We've tried to maintain perspective. There are so many kids that don't have the advantages Sarah has that aren't playing this season and may have their shot at college destroyed as a result."
Sarah Larkin started playing around age 6, and her first coach was current Powhatan girls coach Kristy Henderson. Larkin credits Henderson with making the game fun early on and establishing her base of fundamentals. Central Virginia Disciples coach Crystal Goad has also been important to her development. Larkin has played at U-Turn Sports over the years, won a Chesterfield Girls Basketball League Championship when she was younger and played AAU up until two years ago.
"It [basketball] has been a big part of my life since I was little," Larkin said.
She hasn't made her college decision just yet. Baughman thinks she could at least play Division III, but Larkin said she's leaning toward perhaps playing club or trying to walk on at a bigger school.
"No matter what, in college I want basketball to be a part of my life," she said. "It has made me so happy for so many years and I'm not ready to lose that yet."
Not long after the St. Catherine's scrimmage, Maggie Walker erased a 16-point deficit to beat Hermitage, who Baughman hadn't beaten since arriving at the school. It was then that Larkin said she started to buy into the notion that they could build a winning program at the Governor's School where any type of recruiting is complicated by academic requirements.
Just a year and change after that, the Dragons were winning their first state quarterfinal game in school history.
At that point, the Sarah Larkin era was in full swing.
