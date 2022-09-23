Major Preston, Kavion Tucker lead turnover parade as Hopewell recovers to beat Petersburg

Hopewell High football coach Ricky Irby’s team may be struggling to find its balance offensively so far this season, but there’s been a safety net at times: coming up with turnovers on defense.

The Blue Devils snatched up six of them on Thursday – two interceptions each by Major Preston and Kavion Tucker, and two fumble recoveries by Tucker – and turned three of them into touchdowns to beat rival Petersburg 26-14 at Hopewell.

Hopewell has offensive weapons with senior quarterback Mason Cumbie (committed to Buffalo), junior running back Kesean Henderson (Power Five offers) and sophomore receiver/defensive back Preston (interest from Virginia Tech, N.C. State and Duke).

But that hasn’t translated to a slew of points. Hopewell (2-2) lost to No. 2 Varina 35-0 and I.C. Norcom 20-17 before beating Henrico 25-12 last week.

Under pressure and having several balls dropped against the Crimson Wave, Cumbie was 2 of 13 for 66 yards. Henderson had little room to run and had 51 yards on 16 carries.

“We’ve played well [defensively] all year,” Irby said. “We’ve been a little off offensively, just one guy or dropped passes. We dropped a touchdown [tonight]. … We’ve just got to fight through that … I think we have the talent to overcome that.”

The Blue Devils had to overcome a 14-0 deficit late in the first half against Petersburg (3-1). For almost 22 of the 24 minutes of the half, the Wave controlled the game.

Freshman quarterback Stanley Green (17-28, 210 yards) completed pass after pass – his first 10 were caught for 154 yards -- to Zahmarie White-Muhammad and Kelvontay Carson. White-Muhammad finished with seven catches for 102 yards and a TD. Carson had seven catches for 67 yards and several carries out of the Wildcat.

The complexion changed with a little more than 2 minutes left in the half. Petersburg, at the Hopewell 33, had three straight procedure penalties before Preston picked off a Green pass.

Two plays later, Cumbie found Preston zipping down Hopewell’s sideline for a 66-yard TD.

"[The interception] gave us momentum to go down the field and score,” Preston said.

The Blue Devils, with just 39 yards rushing at the break, went 55 yards in three plays on the ground to open the second half, with Cumbie scoring from 40 yards. A missed extra point left in 14-13.

Tucker’s interception set up a 24-yard TD run by Henderson that gave Hopewell a 19-14 lead with 6:51 remaining in the third quarter.

Preston ended Petersburg’s last chance when he picked off a ball that went off the hands of a receiver and returned it 40 yards for a TD with 42 seconds left in the game.

“He’s a super talented kid,” Irby said of Preston. “He’s just a kid who’s going to get better and better as he gets older.”

Irby said Hopewell came up with seven turnovers last week against Henrico. The Blue Devils, though, lost six.

They have 12 interceptions, seven fumble recoveries, two defensive touchdowns and two safeties.

Tucker, a 5-foot-9, 145-pound senior, has six interceptions and three fumble recoveries. He had four interceptions in two scrimmages.

“He’s a ball hawk for us out there at safety,” Irby said. “We call him Bug. He’s not bigger than anything, but he’s a ballplayer for us.”

Petersburg 7 7 0 0 -- 14

Hopewell 0 7 12 7 -- 26

Pbg – Traynham 10 run (Beasley kick)

Pbg – White-Muhammad 28 pass from Green (Beasley kick)

Hope – Preston 66 pass from Cumbie (Mackin kick)

Hope – Cumbie 40 run (kick failed)

Hope – Henderson 24 run (run failed)

Hope – Preston 40 interception return (Mackin kick)

RUSHING

Pbg – Traynham 19-72, Carson 4-16, Others 10-minus-20; Hope – Henderson 16-51, Cumbie 7-49, Others 2-10

PASSING

Pbg – Green 17-28-210-1-4; Hope – Cumbie 2-13-66-1-0

RECEIVING

Pbg – White-Muhammad 7-102, Carson 7-67, Chavis 1-31, Others 2-10; Hope – Preston 2-66