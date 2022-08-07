'Make it icy': Highland Springs hoops celebrates state title with gleaming rings, heartfelt ceremony

It takes a village, said Highland Springs director of athletics Harry Lee Daniel.

And nearly that entire village gathered Sunday afternoon in the Springers gym, where basketball coach Reggie Tennyson, decked out in a suave black and gold suit, his program and all those in and around it celebrated their Class 5 championship with the presentation of gleaming title rings in a poignant ceremony.

The Springers defeated Maury High 63-62 on a game-winning rebound and free throw by Khristian Martin, also the quarterback on the football team, in March to claim the school's third basketball state title and first since 2007.

The Springers' scoreboard, situated above the roughly 100 attendees, read 63-62 throughout the ceremony. School principal Kenneth White spoke, as did Tennyson, Lee Daniel and Henrico County board of supervisors representative Tyrone Nelson.

"It's different at Highland Springs," Tennyson said, referencing a common refrain synonymous with the Springers community.

"Not that we're better, it's just different. There's a level of greatness that we expect from our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and personnel."

Nelson read a resolution by the board of supervisors commending the team on its accomplishments, and each player received a copy on a plaque, along with their decked-out rings and a team bracelet.

Lee Daniel joked that himself, 32, and White, 31, may be one of if not the youngest AD-principal duo in the country. The two share a close bond, a relationship which forms the backbone of the Highland Springs athletic community.

"Even on my toughest days I know I can't give less because he will give more," Lee Daniel said, looking sideways at White. "I could not work with a better man, a better leader."

Jahiem "Jah" Dickerson, a Springers basketball player who was shot and killed in early April, was honored during the ceremony. Dickerson's grandfather came to the podium to thank the Springers community for their prayers and support since his grandson's death.

"We will always include and recognize Jah," Tennyson said.

Springers outgoing senior point guard and emotional leader Quanye Veney was recognized as an All-Metro honorable mention. His father accepted his ring in lieu of his son, a first team All-Metro defensive back for the Highland Springs football team who's currently in his first college camp at the University of Richmond.

Rising sophomore guard Danzelle Coles, who led the way with 30 points in the title game, was recognized as a second team All-Metro honoree, and senior guard and leading scorer Dorian Davis was recognized for first team All-Metro honors.

All-Metro players received their Times-Dispatch plaques at the ceremony because there was no All-Metro basketball banquet this year.

The team's bookkeeper and managers received rings, as did an entire Springers coaching staff made up of former players.

Lee Daniel said, when he asked Tennyson what he wanted the program's championship rings to look like, the coach responded simply -- "Make it icy."

The bedazzled rings feature three state championship trophies, to honor Highland Springs' two previous basketball state titles in 2003 and 2007 under legendary coach George Lancaster, who took the job in 1979 and retired in 2016 after 704 career wins.

Lancaster was in attendance Sunday, and Tennyson recognized him in the crowd, saying the former coach has been like a father to him.

"We paid homage to those that paved the way before us, I love that man," Tennyson said of Lancaster. "He was part of our championship run. ... We will always pay tribute to the legend that he is."

Highland Springs' East End neighbors Varina won the Class 4 basketball and football titles last school year, and the Springers have one of the state's elite football programs.

Tennyson said the East End's wealth of athletic talent can be traced to grassroots connections among the community.

"These kids are very athletic, they love basketball, they love football and we're just fortunate as coaches to have some real talented young people in our building," Tennyson said.

"Varina is growing, football and basketball. And here at Highland Springs it goes without saying we have one of the strongest football programs in the country. Our basketball program has been consistent throughout the years. We achieved something this year that we expect to continue to achieve."