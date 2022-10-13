Manchester baseball standout, top recruit Jeffrey commits to ACC power Miami

Manchester baseball sophomore corner infielder, outfielder and pitcher Donavan Jeffrey, who helped the Lancers make their first state playoff appearance in program history this past spring, on Monday announced his verbal commitment to play college baseball at ACC power Miami.

Jeffrey hit a no-doubt, two-run home run in Region 6A champ Manchester's season-ending, 7-5 loss to Freedom (South Riding) in the Class 6 quarterfinals. Freedom went on to win the state championship.

"I can't wait for the years to come with the young talent we have," Jeffrey said after that game.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound slugger who has performed at the National Showcase level is one of the state's top baseball prospects in the Class of 2025, according to PerfectGame.org, which provided this scouting report from the 2022 Sophomore National Showcase:

"Extra strong athletic build. Right-handed hitter, hits from a wide slightly open stance, has a very simple load and timer, very short and direct swing, maximizes contact and lets his big strength work for him, barreled up everything in batting practice and games, highest level hitting prospect. 6.84 runner in the sixty. Primary first baseman on defense, has soft hands and good balance and will be an asset there on defense, plenty of arm strength and athleticism to play third base and outfield as well."