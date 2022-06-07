Manchester baseball's historic playoff run ends in Class 6 quarterfinals; Cosby softball rolls to Class 6 semis

Manchester baseball coach Ricky Saunders embraced his players down the right field line as the blue and orange-clad Lancers faithful roared for their team at the conclusion of a historic playoff run.

Making their first state playoff appearance in program history, the Region 6A champions fell to Freedom (South Riding; 24-2) 7-5 in the Class 6 quarterfinals Tuesday afternoon at Manchester in front of at least 150 attendees, beneath sunny skies and amid 80-plus degree heat.

But Saunders and his squad, which started the season 2-4 before finding a rhythm and later catching fire en route to a region crown, held heads high after going toe-to-toe with one of the state's top programs and battling back from a 7-2 deficit.

"I can't be anymore proud, that's an outstanding team [Freedom]," Saunders said.

"We got the winning run to the plate in the last inning. For us to be down 7-2 and battle back, you can't ask anymore than that. It's a hard-working bunch. ... These juniors and seniors, you can't forget the hard work they put in, they lost a year of baseball [to the pandemic]. They just worked their tails off, I hope the young kids can take something from them and keep pushing us in the right direction."

The Lancers (15-8-1) lose six seniors who've been catalysts for the program's resurgence, including lefty Lynchburg recruit Austin Riney.

He ripped an RBI-single into right field in the first inning, laced an RBI-double down the right field line in the sixth, and came on to pitch in relief in the top of the fourth, stymieing the Eagles bats the rest of the way to give Manchester a chance to rally.

"Tough kid, he couldn't have played his heart out anymore in this last game," Saunders said of Riney, a four-year varsity player.

Riney said he knew his team needed an early spark in the first, a jolt of energy in the sixth and a steady presence on the mound in the fourth. He provided all three with aplomb, and called the atmosphere supplied by the Lancers supporters "electric."

"It was lights out, thanks for everything from the fans," Riney said. "This is a special group, I'm going to miss all of them."

Manchester's future was well on display as well Thursday. Sophomore starter and third baseman Aiden Harris showed off swing-and-miss stuff on the mound, and freshman first baseman Donavan Jeffrey mashed a no-doubt, two-run home run over the left-center field fence and into the tree line to make it 7-4 in the bottom of the fourth.

Saunders said Jeffrey has "a lot of pop" and a bright future ahead of him.

"Big at-bat to put us back in the ballgame there," Saunders said of Jeffrey's blast. "We've got some good young players, we've got to build around those guys."

Jeffrey said he was taking his time, trying to find his pitch with a relatively tight strike zone from the home plate umpire. He made his stance a little wider with the Freedom pitcher attacking him down in the zone, then didn't miss when he got an elevated fastball.

Jeffrey knew it was gone off the bat. He said Manchester's young talent hasn't thought much about the historic context of this season's accomplishments and the program's upward trajectory.

But they are excited to see what the future holds.

"I can't wait for the years to come with the young talent we have," said Jeffrey, who appears far too big and strong to be a freshman.

He added that, early in the season, the Lancers were still trying to figure out their chemistry.

"Then we just started bonding, hanging out more, and that was a game-changer for us," he said. "It really brought us together."

For Manchester, senior second baseman Hadikell Bruno had a leaping catch to end the Freedom half of the sixth. Senior Dylan Jones doubled and scored a pair of runs.

Cosby softball rolls into Class 6 semifinal

Reigning Class 6 softball champions Cosby rolled in the state semifinals with a 10-0 home victory over Battlefield (Haymarket) Thursday.

Ellie Talley, Alex DiNardo, Kam Brown, Leiah Branch and Taylor Higgins had a pair of hits apiece. Branch drove in three runs, and Brown held the Bobcats to just one hit in the circle.

Cosby will play the winner of Tuesday's quarterfinal matchup between Region 6C champ Robinson (Fairfax) and 6D runner-up McLean at John Champe High (Aldie) Friday, with the start time to be determined.