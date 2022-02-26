Manchester boys hold on for dramatic 66-62 victory in region title game

Josh Karlson was soaking wet.

Seems that the guys on the Manchester basketball team which he coaches had just pulled a fast one on him.

As he convened them in the visitors’ locker room adjacent to the Chuck Collins Gymnasium at James River Friday night to commend them on their 66-62 victory over the Rapids in the Class 6A championship game, they announced that they were super-thirsty and needed to fetch the water bottles from the bench.

He assented, of course, and a moment later found himself the recipient of a serious dousing, an impromptu, if more sedate, version of a Gatorade bath.

“It was well worth it,” Karlson said. “I went back there to congratulate them on what they just accomplished. Their way of celebrating was dumping water on me. They certainly earned it.”

The Lancers, No. 8 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, and the No. 7 Rapids played at a frenetic pace from baseline-to-baseline and sideline-to-sideline before a passionate, high-decibel packed house.

The home team jumped to a quick 6-0 lead, but Manchester, with senior point guard Jamel McDuffie directing the show, righted the ship and held a slim 15-11 advantage after a quarter and 28-25 at the break.

McDuffie stands 5-6 and almost always matches up against taller, sometimes much taller, opponents. He’s never viewed his height as a disadvantage, however.

“I’ve been short my whole life,” he said with a smile. “Honestly, I use it to my advantage. Nobody’s smarter or quicker than me. It’s understanding certain situations at certain times and understanding where everybody needs to be on the court.

“When the pace is going and the crowd gets into it, it’s exciting. Sometimes, we have to slow down a bit. We just huddle up, and I tell my guys, ‘Relax. We’re all good.’”

Using man-to-man pressure to create six turnovers, several of which resulted in chip-shot buckets, the Lancers outscored James River 22-14 in the third period to take a 50-39 lead into the fourth.

Their final points came when 6-4 sophomore Makai Byerson fielded a long pass from McDuffie following a defensive rebound and finished the sequence with a monster dunk to the delight of the orange-clad sea of Manchester faithful.

“Our thing all year is, really, we want to get the other team uncomfortable,” Karlson said. “Play hard from the beginning. Our mojo’s been tough defense. If we’re struggling on offense, it shouldn’t matter. If you’re playing tough defense, it makes it hard on them, and things start to flow. They’ve bought into that. That’s been our modus operandi.”

With 3:16 remaining, Jaiden Johnson scored from the paint to put Manchester up 60-46.

Though the outcome seemed a fait accompli, that’s when the Rapids launched their final attempt to get back in the game. A 3-point play by Michael Johnson at 1:14 cut their deficit to 60-55.

Manchester’s Dante’ Kearse answered with a layup off an assist from Zion Richardson-Keys at 1:05. Then following a free throw by the Rapids Pierce Boerner, he sank 2-of-2 from the line at 0:28 for a 64-56 lead.

JR’s Alex Orr drained a 3 at 0:07, Miles Johnson hit a pair of free throws to put the Lancers up 66-59 at 0:06, and Boerner connected from behind the arc at the buzzer.

Manchester shot 24-for-47 and James River 21-for-51. The Lancers forced 18 turnovers and committed 11. The Rapids finished with a 34-30 rebounding edge.

“Being mentally prepared…that’s all it is,” said Kearse, the Lancers’ 6-1 junior forward who scored 15 points. “Practice is where it really starts. Making sure everybody’s on the same track. Defense. That’s what won us the game.”

Manchester…………….15 13 22 16 -- 66

James River……………11 14 14 23 -- 62

Manchester (20-5) – Moody 2, Thomas 3, McDuffie 11, Byerson 20, Jackson 2, Phillips 0, Johnson 7, Carroll 0, Kearse 15, Richardson-Keys 6, Watts 0. Totals: 24 15-20 66.

James River (18-4)– Miles Johnson 10, Boerner 23, Wilson 0, Orr 14, Michael Johnson 8, Lawhun 2, Dixon 3, Davis 2. Totals: 21 12-19 62