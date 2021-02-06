 Skip to main content
Manchester boys, Meadowbrook girls are top seeds in Class 5, Region B basketball tournament
Manchester boys, Meadowbrook girls are top seeds in Class 5, Region B basketball tournament

Meadowbrook at Matoaca girls basketball game

Meadowbrook's Maya Ellis, right, dribbles against Matoaca's Kylie Booth during first half of the girls basketball game at Matoaca High School in Chesterfield on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/RTD

Manchester claimed the top seed in next week’s Class 5, Region B boys basketball tournament, while Meadowbrook earned the top seed in the girls portion.

The Lancers open Monday’s boys quarterfinals at home against No. 8 Matoaca. Second-seeded L.C. Bird, whose only two losses are to Manchester, plays No. 7 Meadowbrook.

The Meadowbrook girls open against No. 8 Atlee. Matoaca is the second seed and plays No. 7 Clover Hill.

The boys and girls semifinals are Wednesday, with the finals scheduled for Friday.

The Class 4, Region B boys and girls tournaments have two teams each from the south and north divisions. Hanover is the top seed from the south division in boys, and Monacan is the top seed from the south in the girls.

The semifinals for the 4B tournaments are Tuesday, with the finals scheduled for Thursday.

VHSL regional basketball tournaments

Boys

Class 5, Region B

Monday’s quarterfinals

No. 8 Matoaca at No. 1 Manchester, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Prince George at No. 4 Midlothian, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Clover Hill at No. 3 Atlee, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Meadowbrook at No. 2 L.C. Bird, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s semifinals at Matoaca

Upper bracket winners, 6 p.m.

Lower bracket winners, 7:45 p.m.

Friday’s final at Matoaca

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4, Region B

Tuesday’s semifinals

No. 2 (South) Monacan at No. 1 (North) Courtland, 7 p.m.

No. 2 (North) Eastern View at No. 1 (South) Hanover, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s final (at higher seed)

Semifinal winners

Class 2, Region A

Tuesday’s semifinals

No. 4 Amelia-No. 5 Bruton winner at No. 1 King William, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Windsor at No. 2 Poquoson, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s final

Semifinal winners

Girls

Class 5, Region B

Monday’s quarterfinals

No. 8 Atlee at No. 1 Meadowbrook, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Prince George at No. 4 L.C. Bird, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Manchester at No. 3 Midlothian, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Clover Hill at No. 2 Matoaca, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s semifinals at Midlothian

Upper bracket winners, 6 p.m.

Lower bracket winners, 7:45 p.m.

Friday’s final at Matoaca

Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.

Class 4, Region B

Tuesday’s semifinals

No. 2 (South) Patrick Henry at No. 1 (North) Louisa, 7 p.m.

No. 2 (North) King George at No. 1 (South) Monacan, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s final (at higher seed)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Class 2, Region A

Tuesday’s semifinals

No. 4 Windsor at No. 1 King William

No. 3 Amelia at No. 2 Poquoson

Final, TBA

Semifinal winners

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

Twitter: @timpearrelltd

