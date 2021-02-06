Manchester boys, Meadowbrook girls are top seeds in Class 5, Region B basketball tournament

Manchester claimed the top seed in next week’s Class 5, Region B boys basketball tournament, while Meadowbrook earned the top seed in the girls portion.
The Lancers open Monday’s boys quarterfinals at home against No. 8 Matoaca. Second-seeded L.C. Bird, whose only two losses are to Manchester, plays No. 7 Meadowbrook.
The Meadowbrook girls open against No. 8 Atlee. Matoaca is the second seed and plays No. 7 Clover Hill.
The boys and girls semifinals are Wednesday, with the finals scheduled for Friday.
The Class 4, Region B boys and girls tournaments have two teams each from the south and north divisions. Hanover is the top seed from the south division in boys, and Monacan is the top seed from the south in the girls.
The semifinals for the 4B tournaments are Tuesday, with the finals scheduled for Thursday.
VHSL regional basketball tournaments
Boys
Class 5, Region B
Monday’s quarterfinals
No. 8 Matoaca at No. 1 Manchester, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Prince George at No. 4 Midlothian, 7:30 p.m.
No. 6 Clover Hill at No. 3 Atlee, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Meadowbrook at No. 2 L.C. Bird, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s semifinals at Matoaca
Upper bracket winners, 6 p.m.
Lower bracket winners, 7:45 p.m.
Friday’s final at Matoaca
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4, Region B
Tuesday’s semifinals
No. 2 (South) Monacan at No. 1 (North) Courtland, 7 p.m.
No. 2 (North) Eastern View at No. 1 (South) Hanover, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s final (at higher seed)
Semifinal winners
Class 2, Region A
Tuesday’s semifinals
No. 4 Amelia-No. 5 Bruton winner at No. 1 King William, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Windsor at No. 2 Poquoson, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s final
Semifinal winners
Girls
Class 5, Region B
Monday’s quarterfinals
No. 8 Atlee at No. 1 Meadowbrook, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Prince George at No. 4 L.C. Bird, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Manchester at No. 3 Midlothian, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Clover Hill at No. 2 Matoaca, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s semifinals at Midlothian
Upper bracket winners, 6 p.m.
Lower bracket winners, 7:45 p.m.
Friday’s final at Matoaca
Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.
Class 4, Region B
Tuesday’s semifinals
No. 2 (South) Patrick Henry at No. 1 (North) Louisa, 7 p.m.
No. 2 (North) King George at No. 1 (South) Monacan, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s final (at higher seed)
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Class 2, Region A
Tuesday’s semifinals
No. 4 Windsor at No. 1 King William
No. 3 Amelia at No. 2 Poquoson
Final, TBA
Semifinal winners
