Manchester boys, Meadowbrook girls are top seeds in Class 5, Region B basketball tournament

Manchester claimed the top seed in next week’s Class 5, Region B boys basketball tournament, while Meadowbrook earned the top seed in the girls portion.

The Lancers open Monday’s boys quarterfinals at home against No. 8 Matoaca. Second-seeded L.C. Bird, whose only two losses are to Manchester, plays No. 7 Meadowbrook.

The Meadowbrook girls open against No. 8 Atlee. Matoaca is the second seed and plays No. 7 Clover Hill.

The boys and girls semifinals are Wednesday, with the finals scheduled for Friday.

The Class 4, Region B boys and girls tournaments have two teams each from the south and north divisions. Hanover is the top seed from the south division in boys, and Monacan is the top seed from the south in the girls.

The semifinals for the 4B tournaments are Tuesday, with the finals scheduled for Thursday.

VHSL regional basketball tournaments

Boys

Class 5, Region B

Monday’s quarterfinals

No. 8 Matoaca at No. 1 Manchester, 7 p.m.