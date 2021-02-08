 Skip to main content
Manchester boys regain No. 1 spot in T-D Top 10
Manchester boys regain No. 1 spot in T-D Top 10

Manchester-L.C. Bird boys basketball game

Manchester's Dante' Kearse, center, shoots between L.C. Bird's Keyontae Lewis, left, Jaden Daughtry, right, during the first half of the boy's basketball game at L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

PREP BASKETBALL T-D TOP 10

BOYS Record Prv.

1. Manchester 10-1 3

2. L.C. Bird 10-2 1

3. Hopewell 4-0 2

4. Thomas Dale 5-0 6

5. Petersburg 7-2 7

6. Monacan 9-3 8

7. James River 4-3 4

8. Steward 4-2 5

9. Hanover 7-2 10

10. Prince George 2-2 9

GIRLS Record Prv.

1. Monacan 10-1 1

2. Steward 4-0 2

3. Cosby 5-1 5

4. Meadowbrook 8-1 6

5. Matoaca 11-1 3

6. Saint Gertrude 11-2 4

7. Patrick Henry 8-1 7

8. Hanover 6-2 --

9. James River 7-5 8

10.Midlothian 7-5 9

Records are based on scores reported to The Times-Dispatch and school athletics sites.

