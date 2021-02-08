Manchester boys regain No. 1 spot in T-D Top 10

PREP BASKETBALL T-D TOP 10
BOYS Record Prv.
1. Manchester 10-1 3
2. L.C. Bird 10-2 1
3. Hopewell 4-0 2
4. Thomas Dale 5-0 6
5. Petersburg 7-2 7
6. Monacan 9-3 8
7. James River 4-3 4
8. Steward 4-2 5
9. Hanover 7-2 10
10. Prince George 2-2 9
GIRLS Record Prv.
1. Monacan 10-1 1
2. Steward 4-0 2
3. Cosby 5-1 5
4. Meadowbrook 8-1 6
5. Matoaca 11-1 3
6. Saint Gertrude 11-2 4
7. Patrick Henry 8-1 7
8. Hanover 6-2 --
9. James River 7-5 8
10.Midlothian 7-5 9
Records are based on scores reported to The Times-Dispatch and school athletics sites.
Tim Pearrell
Zach Joachim
