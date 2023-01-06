Manchester boys take down rival James River in thrilling clash of Chesterfield powers

The fourth-quarter action rocked at breakneck speed.

Bodies flew with abandon about the court.

As James River and Manchester went mano-a-mano for the final stretch of their down-to-the-final-minute, bragging-rights matchup Friday night on the Lancers’ home court, no shot, pass, or rebound went uncontested, and every loose ball produced a scrum.

Amidst this tension-filled encounter of long-time Chesterfield County rivals stood Josh Karlson, the Manchester coach, taking it all in but seemingly unaffected by the high-decibel excitement palpable in the gym.

He was hardly a casual observer, though, for he knew what his guys could do when faced with adversity, and he trusted them to perform as the competitors he had trained them to be.

“We have a senior-led bunch,” said Karlson as he stood in the hallway outside the Lancers’ locker room following their hard-earned 61-52 victory.

“This is their year, and I want them to take ownership of what we do. I’ve told them it’s like when you own a business. You come in early, you stay late because you take pride in what you do because you want that business to flourish.

“These guys have bought in to that mentality. As coaches, we’ll guide them and put them in the right spots. When it’s all said and done, it’s their turn to go out and take care of business.”

When the outcome weighed in the balance, the Lancers certainly did.

Though staunch defensive efforts by both teams created ragged play and sub-par shooting, Manchester led throughout – 15-7 after a quarter, 25-17 at the half, double digits (30-19) briefly in the third – and took a 41-34 advantage into the fourth.

That’s when the Rapids cranked up the defensive heat, found their rhythm offensively, and cut their deficit to 48-47 with three minutes left when Jalen Deloach drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

“Give James River credit,” Karlson said. “They play hard. We knew this would be a dog fight. It starts for them on the defensive end. They don’t shy away from any kind of contact. They forced us into bad shots. We weren’t hitting our free throws. Things got tighter and tighter for us.”

The Rapids employed a 1-3-1 zone in the front court but switched to man pressure in the fourth quarter. The Lancers negotiated the press with good ball handling and good decision making.

“We had to take our time,” said Manchester guard Isaiah Thomas. “We have 10 seconds to get up the court. We had to keep our heads.”

Through three quarters, the Lancers hit 18-of-53 shots from the field and 3-of-11 free throws. In the fourth, they connected 6-of-11 from the floor and 8-of-10 from the line.

“Our nerves were getting to us,” Thomas said, “but we prepare for situations like this. We knocked ‘em down when it matters.”

Makai Byerson (16 points, seven rebounds) was a force inside both on offense and defense.

“My guards trusted me to get a bucket when they gave me the ball,” said Byerson, a 6-5 junior. “They (the Rapids) were trying to limit my touches. Instead of me going corner to corner, I stayed in the middle so I’d go one on one to the bucket, or I’d find a teammate and kick it out.”

James River, No. 10 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, is 7-3. No. 6 Manchester improved to 11-0.

“At halftime, the coaches made a couple of adjustments, and we started doing everything right,” Byerson said. “We started talking on defense, taking better shots on offense, and it went on from there. We can bend, but we can’t break.”

James River………..9 8 17 18 – 52

Manchester………..15 10 16 20 – 61

James River (7-3) – Zegarra 7, Lawhun 7, Deloach 14, Middleton 3, Bickett 0, Hodges 4, D avis 17. Totals: 19 8-16 52.

Manchester (11-0) – Lucas 12, Thomas 12, Richardson-Keys 5, Byerson 16, Watts 0, Phillips 0, Johnson 1, Carroll 8, Bell 7. Totals 24 11-21 61.