Manchester boys taking a step up

For some insight on Manchester’s 65-61 victory over then-No.1 L.C. Bird last week, Lancers coach Josh Karlson goes back to the teams’ meetings last season.

With no starters returning, Manchester was beaten 74-41 in the first meeting. The Lancers won the rematch 54-32, their first victory over Skyhawks in quite a few years.

“As the season progressed, we got better and better,” Karlson said. “When we beat them at our place last year, you could just see that things had changed.”

Manchester finished 9-13 last year. But making a jump this season “was certainly the hope” with four starters and several seniors returning along some sophomores ready to make an impact, Karlson said.

That jump was evident from the start against Bird. Manchester had a double-digit lead at halftime. The Skyhawks cut the margin to four in the fourth quarter, but the Lancers didn’t waver.

“We had this confidence about us,” Karlson said. “Bird got the momentum and you could tell they were getting back into it, and it was just this bend-but-don’t-break-type mentality with my guys.”