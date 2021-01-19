Manchester boys taking a step up

For some insight on Manchester’s 65-61 victory over then-No.1 L.C. Bird last week, Lancers coach Josh Karlson goes back to the teams’ meetings last season.
With no starters returning, Manchester was beaten 74-41 in the first meeting. The Lancers won the rematch 54-32, their first victory over Skyhawks in quite a few years.
“As the season progressed, we got better and better,” Karlson said. “When we beat them at our place last year, you could just see that things had changed.”
Manchester finished 9-13 last year. But making a jump this season “was certainly the hope” with four starters and several seniors returning along some sophomores ready to make an impact, Karlson said.
That jump was evident from the start against Bird. Manchester had a double-digit lead at halftime. The Skyhawks cut the margin to four in the fourth quarter, but the Lancers didn’t waver.
“We had this confidence about us,” Karlson said. “Bird got the momentum and you could tell they were getting back into it, and it was just this bend-but-don’t-break-type mentality with my guys.”
Seniors Jeremiah Hutton, Darren Jackson and Noah Richardson-Keys (averaging 14 points) lead the Lancers, who ascended to No. 1 in The Times-Dispatch Top 10 rankings this week. Karlson said sophomores Dante Kearse and Jaiden Johnson “are going to get a lot of attention” in coming seasons.
Richardson-Keys and Johnson scored 15 points apiece against Bird. Hutton scored 21 points and Kearse had 19 in a 79-52 victory over Clover Hill in the second game.
“I don’t want to sing our praises yet because we’ve got a lot of things we’ve got to work on and we still need to get better,” Karlson said. “We were behind the eight ball a little bit because we had some COVID issues and we had to stay out for 14 days. [Bird] being our first game, and we only had two practices before it …
“That first game against Bird was great, but it’s not going to mean a thing if you don’t come out and play just as hard the next day against Clover Hill. We want to make sure we’re getting better every single day and we’re stepping in the right direction.”
