Manchester falls to Battlefield in tight boys state tournament game

Nearly halfway through the second quarter of Friday’s Class 6 state high school boys’ basketball quarterfinal, Manchester High School’s Dante’ Kearse dunked.

A one-handed and especially authoritative jam down the middle of the lane and over just about everyone, it roused a full gymnasium and gave the Lancers all the momentum in a game that, until that point, had been back and forth.

“As soon as I got the ball, I already knew what I wanted to do,” said Kearse, a rangy 6-foot-1 junior. “Anybody who got in the way, it was just going to be bad for them. It was just in the moment. Once I went up — flushed it.”

Manchester, though, couldn’t keep it going.

Despite a career-best 28 points — including eight 3-pointers — from Jamel McDuffie, the Lancers lost, 68-57, to Battlefield, ending MHS’ first state tournament run since the early 1990s.

“That was just sort of the tale of the tape of the night,” said coach Josh Karlson, whose Lancers finished 20-6 and will lose only two seniors off this team. “When he did that and got the momentum in our favor, well, boom, they came down and they hit a 3. It was like every time we seemed to have some type of a momentum thing, they had the next answer, which was a killer for us.”

The teams traded leads 13 times before Battlefield (19-6) took over for good on a layup with 5:29 left in the third quarter. The Bobcats led by as many as 13 twice while Manchester’s defense and shooting, especially in the second half, went frosty.

“Communication was inconsistent and, just overall, remembering our assignments and where we were supposed to be and just trusting each other,” McDuffie said. “I felt like that’s what it was defensively — that we couldn’t find throughout the pace of the game.”

It was the same on offense.

“We couldn’t find a rhythm as a team,” McDuffie said. “A few of us were on. A few of us weren’t. … We didn’t go to the hole as much as we should have. We should have adjusted a bit more.”

McDuffie, a 5-3 senior point guard who transferred from John Marshall, did all he could, scoring 14 points in each half. He had 12 points in the fourth quarter, all on 3-pointers.

“He’s one of those kids that has a heart twice the size of his body,” Karlson said. “He puts it all on the line and he certainly did that tonight. It was one of those things that he knew, as a senior — it’s one of those now-or-never-type things, and yeah … he looked great. He fought to the bitter end.”

Kearse finished with 14 points while Makai Byerson, who’s been dominant underneath for MHS in the playoffs, spent a lot of the game on the bench in foul trouble. The 6-4 sophomore got his fourth foul early in the third quarter.

“I think that, literally, at the end of the day, was the difference in the game,” Karlson said. “The last two games, especially, he’s just been a next-level player for us. He was awesome at James River. He was awesome at Oscar Smith, and we had to play the game without him on the court, basically.”

Chase Nelson led Battlefield with 26 points, including six 3-pointers, three of which came in the fourth quarter to help the Bobcats pull away. He also hit that 3-pointer after Kearse’s dunk. It came just 18 seconds later.

“We were kind of slow on defense, not boxing out,” Kearse said. “Overall, our shots just weren’t hitting, which is part of the game. Every team is going to have a bad night, and tonight was one of those nights for us.”

Battlefield will face Patriot, which beat James River on Friday, in the state semifinals.

Battlefield 11 16 14 27 — 68

Manchester 10 20 7 20 — 57

Battlefield

Nelson 9 2-2 26, Warren 5 0-0 10, Lee 1 0-0 2, Hammad 3 2-3 9, Tennant 2 2-3 7, Hammersey 1 1-2 3, Gordon 3 0-1 6, Derderian 1 3-4 5. Totals 25 10-15 68.

3-pointers: McDuffie 8, Jackson 1, Kearse 1.

Manchester

McDuffie 9 2-2 28, Byerson 1 0-0 2, Jackson 1 0-0 3, Johnson 1 1-4 3, Kearse 6 1-4 14, Richardson-Keys 3 1-2 7. Totals 21 5-12 57.