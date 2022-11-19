Manchester fends off final play, comeback by Thomas Dale, moves to Region 6A football championship game

After 10 combined touchdowns and almost 1,000 yards of offense, the seasons of two teams hinged on one play on Friday night.

Thomas Dale, trailing 38-35 and trying to finish an improbable comeback from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit, faced fourth-and-9 at the Manchester 14 with 37 seconds left.

His seniors wanted to go for a touchdown, his kicker was just back from flu, so Knights coach Kevin Tucker and his staff settled on a run-pass option for quarterback Ethan Minter during a timeout.

The elusive Minter, a left-hander, rolled to his left. Encountering pressure off the edge from Manchester’s Azreal Lewis, Minter pulled up to throw to Brandon Rose, who had filtered out of the backfield on a wheel route.

Rose, near the 13-yard line, likely had enough open space for a first down and potentially for a touchdown. But the short-range throw was hurried and led Rose a hair too much. He reached out to grab it, unable to hang on, the ball dropping to the ground.

“He had pressure coming down on him,” Tucker said. “It was the right read. It was just unfortunate.

“I think it was a great call. We had the play. That’s football.”

One kneel-down later, elated and relieved Manchester moved on to another region championship game with a 38-35 victory in the Region 6A semifinals. The third-seeded Lancers (11-1) will be at home against No. 4 Western Branch (9-2), which knocked out top-seeded Oscar Smith, the two-time defending state champ and perennial kingpin, 28-14 in the other semifinal.

Manchester will be making its sixth appearance in a region final in the past seven seasons. Lancers coach Tom Hall was extremely proud of this one.

With a lot of underclassmen, including freshmen, Manchester was beaten 48-7 in its opener by Highland Springs. While the Lancers since have won 11 straight, they have struggled at times to beat teams.

“I’m thankful that this group is going to be able to experience practicing on Thanksgiving because they deserve it,” Hall said. “They could have easily packed it in after all the kids graduating, after all the kids transferring, and everyone saying that the program is dying. For our leaders, our captains, to step up and take this team on their backs, it’s kind of been awe-inspiring as a coach. I’m basically watching my kids grow up in front of me during the season.

“The special thing is they found ways to win, even when they struggled. I kid you not: If they would have scored, we would have found a way to win tonight. I just truly believe that about this group.”

The way Manchester started Friday, a dramatic ending didn’t seem necessary. Using big plays, the Lancers were almost unstoppable while scoring on four of five possessions and taking a 24-7 lead at halftime.

Manchester uses two quarterbacks and got production from both. Junior Jason Wright, more of the running quarterback, had a 36-yard run on his first series to set up Devin Bryant’s 24-yard TD run. He can throw, too, launching a perfectly thrown 69-yard bomb down the sideline to Ty’ee Stephens for a TD.

Freshman quarterback Landen Abernethy hit Stephens with a 49-yard pass to the Dale 1. A fumble recovery led to Jon Davis’ 30-yard field goal.

Dale, riding Minter and Rose, became equally unstoppable in the second half. Manchester matched each score – until the Knights cut it to 38-28 on Minter’s 44-yard TD pass to Donovan Woods with 8:20 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Finally, Thomas Dale generated a defensive stop. Minter scored on a 17-yard run to make it 38-35 at 5:19.

Another stop gave the Knights the ball at their 32 with 3:45 left. Nervous on the Manchester side?

“Never,” said Manchester defensive lineman Makai Byerson, who was in on a slew of tackles. “Can’t be.”

Dale, though, moved steadily downfield and reached the Manchester 13, facing third-and-8. A holding call pushed the Knights back to the 25 with 59 seconds left. Minter’s pass to Shamari Earls put the ball on the 14, setting up Dale’s final play.

Minter finished with 210 yards passing (TD) and 148 yards rushing (three TDs). Rose had 163 yards on 28 carries and a TD. Earls had 78 yards receiving, Woods had 62 and Nick Tyree had 48.

“[Minter has] hurt teams with his legs more than his arm this year,” Hall said. “He hurt us tonight more with his legs than his arm. That kid’s a warrior. I tell you what, he’s going to make some college very happy. He’s a leader. He’s a competitor.”

Wright had 88 yards rushing (two TDs) and 87 passing (TD), and Abernethy had 83 yards passing for Manchester. Bryant had 161 yards on 20 carries (two TDs). Stephens had 118 yards receiving (TD) and Kyree Richardson had 44.

“Our kids kept battling,” Tucker said. “We kept telling them on the sideline that our offense is going to keep scoring. …

“You couldn’t have asked for a better script. Ball in our hands … ”

Manchester 10 14 7 7 -- 38

Thomas Dale 7 0 14 14 -- 35

TD – Minter 13 run (Ibdah kick)

Man – Bryant 24 run (Davis kick)

Man – FG Davis 30

Man – Wright 2 run (Davis kick)

Man – Stephens 69 pass from Wright (Davis kick)

TD – Rose 11 run (Ibdah kick)

Man – Bryant 45 run (Davis kick)

TD – Minter 15 run (Ibdah kick)

Man – Wright 1 run (Davis kick)

TD – Woods 44 pass from Minter (Ibdah kick)

TD – Minter 17 run (Ibdah kick)