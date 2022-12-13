Manchester girls team improves to 5-0 with victory over Cosby

As the final horn brought to conclusion Manchester’s 60-39 victory over Cosby Monday night, the Lancers dutifully passed through the handshake line, then headed to their locker room to hear a few words from their coach, Rasheed Wright.

They emerged all-smiles a few minutes later and, as the gym cleared, many stuck around with family and friends to savor the moment and bask in the joy of their 5-0 start.

It was a satisfying evening, to be sure, but are Wright and his squad 100% satisfied with where they are?

“Not at all,” the fourth-year head coach said. “We’re a very talented team. We have a lot of depth. We also have a lot of room for growth. That’s exciting. We have big goals. Being content is something we’re trying to get away from.

“We understand what we have a team, and we’re trying to maximize it.”

What the Lancers have is a solid, disciplined offense attack featuring Mia Woolfolk (6-foot-2 junior) and Rayne Wright (5-10 sophomore), two of the top players in the area, and a supporting cast, all of whom have the ability to execute with precision and purpose.

Defensively, they show a variety of looks out of their man-to-man and 1-3-1 and mix in full-court zone pressure to keep their opponents out of sync.

“Manchester is without a doubt one of the best teams in the state,” Cosby coach Chris Hartman said just before he and his team headed to their bus for the 6-mile trip home. “They’re just so hard to defend. Mia draws so much attention from our defense, and they have enough shooting around her that it’s hard for us to sit in a zone, but we almost have to. And they did a really good job of switching defenses and confusing us.”

Woolfolk, a first-team All-Metro performer last year, contributed 15 points, 17 rebounds and five assists despite expending considerable energy maneuvering around and through the Titans’ collapsing defense designed to deny her the ball and keep bodies on her when her teammates found her with entry passes.

“It’s a next-play situation,” said Woolfolk of the constant contact she experiences when she posts up, which sometimes draws fouls but sometimes doesn’t. “Just let it go. The play isn’t getting changed. Play some defense and hope to get the ball back.

“They were hitting me all over my arms. Once they collapsed, I just looked opposite and made sure my teammates knocked down that 3.”

Manchester used an 12-4 run in the last 4 minutes of the second quarter to take a 29-17 lead into the locker room.

Cosby (3-3) opened the third period with a 14-5 surge, but Wright called time at 4:08 to settle his squad.

“We gave up a few rebounds we shouldn’t have,” he said. “They hit some shots against our zone. Credit them for that, but we weren’t doing a good job communicating on screens. That gave them open looks.”

Once settled and refocused, the Lancers outscored the Titans 24-8 the rest of the way.

“We’re doing a really good job of playing as a team,” said Rayne Wright, a second-team all-region performer who scored 19 points. “We weren’t doing our greatest inside. That’s mainly our game. When we struggled inside, we kept attacking the basket.

“We always have each other’s back if something goes wrong.”

Cosby 8 9 20 2 – 39

Manchester 15 14 19 12 – 60

Cosby (3-3): Woodward 0, Shepherd 8, Newton 11, Bullock 6, Parson 0, Schaaff 1, Gallardo 3, Mravcak 0, Smith 3, Jones 0, Mabie 7, Knight 0. Totals: 13 6-9 39.

Manchester (5-0): O. Wright 5, Weaver 5, Thompson 2, Edwards 0, A. Wright 0, Hampton 12, R. Wright 19, Koscinski 0, Nolen 0, Payne 0, Shaver 2, Woolfolk 15, Hoffman 0. Totals: 22 11-21 60.