Manchester slides by Cosby in boys hoops

There was this moment late in Manchester’s 54-45 victory over Cosby Friday night when the Lancers’ Isaiah Thomas intercepted a Titans’ pass near midcourt and in one fluid motion directed a laser into the outstretched hands of Makai Byerson, who was stationed a step away from the basket.

As the visitors watched without remedy, the 6-5 junior leapt high into the air and delivered a wall-rattling dunk that sent the home crowd into exaltation and effectively ended Coach Ron Carr’s guys’ comeback hopes.

“Energy,” said Byerson. “When we come out with the right mindset, we’re good.

“When we play good defense, offense comes easy. When we get steals in the half-court set, we get fast-break layups and fast-break dunks. Offensive plays off the defense bring more energy.”

The Lancers, No. 4 in The Times-Dispatch Top 10, jumped to a 19-12 lead after the first quarter and, using a well-orchestrated man-to-man that kept Cosby out of its rhythm, increased their advantage to 30-19 midway through the second before going into the break ahead 34-26.

“We had to stay the course and play team defense,” said Zion Richardson-Keys, Manchester’s 6-2 senior guard. “All five pieces working together. When we call a play on defense, we’re all locked in.”

The Lancers and Titans scored just six points each in the third quarter. They hit just 6-of-26 shots and combined for nine turnovers.

Was it great defense or tepid offense?

“It was a lull offensively,” said Manchester coach Josh Karlson. “We weren’t shooting particularly well. Defensively, we stuck to the game plan. When we put our heads together and play five-man defense, we’re pretty darn good.

“I’ve told these guys since Day 1: If you aren’t having a good offensive night, rely on the defense.

“Give Cosby credit. They’re aggressive. They do a great job of making things difficult. We knew every possession would be tough.

“It was a boxing match: punch and counterpunch.”

The Titans’ Mason Pulliam opened the fourth quarter by hitting two free throws at 7:25. His teammate Omari Thorpe followed with a layup/and-one at 6:35 to cut the deficit to 40-37.

At 3:40, Max Wajciechowski scored from close range off a pass from Mason Lowe to trim Manchester’s advantage to 43-41, but the Titans could get no closer.

“We came out a little dull in the third quarter,” Byerson said. “The energy was low. We weren’t talking on defense. We had to start playing defense, get hyped, make plays. We knew what we had to do. We got it done.”

Kevin Lucas’s bucket put Manchester up 45-41 with 3:00 to go. Thomas’s steal and against-all-odds prayer of a layup in traffic at 2:19 gave the Lancers breathing room at 47-41.

Though they struggled at the free throw line throughout, they hit enough (3-for-5) in the closing minute to hold Cosby at bay.

“We have a great set of guys,” said Thomas, a 6-0 senior guard and team captain. “We believe in each other. At the end of the day, we bestow a lot of trust in each other to finish out games.”

Though their performance was hardly aesthetically pleasing (20-for-49 shooting from the field, 12-for-23 from the free-throw line, 11 turnovers), the Lancers forced 14-for-47 shooting and 11 turnovers. The teams were even (37 rebounds each) in the paint.

“In the playoffs, this is what you face every night,” Karlson said. “This was a good test for us to see how we responded.

“It was a testament to who we are. I can look at every one of these players and say, ‘He has a heart twice the size of his body.’”

Cosby………………..12 14 6 13 -- 45

Manchester………19 15 6 14 -- 54

Cosby (11-5) – Chau 6, Thorpe 11, Wajciechowski 4, Pulliam 8, Reyes 0, Clarkson 10, DeBrew 2, Lowe 4, Elliott 0, Goodman 0. Totals: 14 12-15 45

Manchester (17-1) – Lucas 11, Thomas 8, Richardson-Keys 6, Byerson 16, Watts 5, Phillips 0, Johnson 2, Carroll 6, Bell 0, Hoffman 0. Totals: 20 12-23 54

3-pt. goals: Cos – Chau 2, Clarkson 2, Pulliam. Man – Lucas, Watts.