The Manchester Lancers’ season was quickly sinking into oblivion.

All the time, effort, and grueling, sweat-inducing work they’d expended when no one was watching now seemed for naught.

Their hopes and dreams were going, going, and if they didn’t get their act together in the second half of their Class 6 semifinal matchup with Thomas Dale Monday night, irretrievably gone, and to make matters worse, they’d have the entire off-season to figure out what went awry.

Turns out they don’t have to.

Trailing 26-12 after an ineffective, out-of-character first half, Coach Rasheed Wright’s crew exploded in the second, outscored the Knights 47-19, and claimed a hard-fought, emotionally-charged 59-45 victory and a spot opposite James Madison (Vienna) in the state championship game Friday at 6 p.m. at the Siegel Center.

“I challenged their hearts,” said Wright as he stood in the hallway outside the visitors’ locker room at Monacan, the neutral site where the teams played before an almost-packed house. “I wrote on the board before the game, ‘How much do you want this?’

“I reiterated that at halftime. How much do you want to rebound? How much do you want to sprint the floor? How much do you want to play like we’ve been playing all year?

“There’s no shame in losing to a really good basketball team, but the first half, we were not playing our game. We were tentative. We were questioning ourselves.”

He paused for a moment, collected himself, and motioned toward the Lancers’ locker room.

“Hats off to that group of girls in there,” he continued. “They regrouped in the second half. They came back and fought. They’re resilient. To win a game of that magnitude down 14 at halftime just speaks to their character and the work they put in all year.”

For the first two quarters, the Lancers had little success navigating Dale’s 3-2 zone. They hit just 5-of-28 field goal attempts, most under duress, and coughed up eight turnovers.

As they desperately sought some semblance of offensive rhythm, the Nylah Wilson-led Knights built a 14-5 first quarter lead, enveloped 6-2 junior center Mia Woolfolk, usually a force inside, everywhere she went, and used an 8-0 run over 6-minute stretch in the second to head into the break with both momentum and confidence.

“They had me doubled with those two bigs on the bottom,” said Woolfolk, who scored 14 of her 16 points in the second half.

“In the first half, we threw up way too many 3’s. Coach Rasheed told us to find the middle. In the second half, I felt a lot more comfortable running that 41 Low. Instead of me being on the free-throw line, I’m on the bottom and flashing on my own time instead of trying to find my shot.”

Rayne Wright, a 5-10 sophomore guard and the coach’s daughter, also scored 14 of her 16 points after the break when she took control of the Lancers’ offense.

“She’s tough to guard,” said Rasheed Wright. “She sees the floor really well. We isolated her. She attacked the top of that 3-2 zone. When they went to man, she did the same thing. She made some plays. She got to the free throw line (6-for-6). She also got shots for other players, and they knocked them down.”

Her short runner under duress at 1:01 of the third quarter gave Manchester its first lead, 34-33.

Wilson’s 3-pointer from the left wing at 7:47 of the fourth put the Knights back up 36-34.

Manchester then used a quick 7-0 run to take a 41-36 lead, Dale then forged a 41-all tie, Arianna Payne drilled a 3 at 5:03 to put the Lancers up 44-41, and they outscored the Knights 15-4 the rest of the way.

“We honestly were playing scared, playing not to lose,” said Rayne Wright, who suffered a right ankle injury in the closing seconds and exited the gym on crutches.

“We had to realize that we wanted it more, play our hearts out, and have nothing left at the end.”

Manchester………….5 7 22 25 – 59

Thomas Dale……….14 12 7 12 – 45

Manchester (22-5) – O. Wright 3, Weaver 2 Edwards 6, Hampton 13, R. Wright 16, Payne 3, Shavers 0, Woolfolk 16, Hoffman 0. Totals: 18 17-22 59

Thomas Dale (24-3) – Wilson 15, Dawson 10, Webb 17, Broadus 3, Z. Foster 0, A. Foster 0. Totals: 16 10-15 45.

3-point goals: Man – Hampton 3, O. Wright, Edwards, Payne. TD – Dawson 2, Wilson.