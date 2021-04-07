Manchester volleyball retires jersey of Mitchell Schuler, who continues family excellence in the sport

Schuler has a strong relationship with setter Jack Dillon; this is their fourth year playing together. Dillon started feeding Schuler in the third set. Once he got to 27 kills to break his record, he decided he might as well go for a round 30.

Schuler said he's ready for high school to be over because he wants to be engaged in active work rather than sitting inside behind a desk. He plans to join the Air Force in August. His grandfather served in the Army, and his second cousin does so currently. Schuler's second uncle also served in the Air Force.

With ample military influence in his lineage, and the cost of college tuition standing as an obstacle, serving his country seemed a practical next step for Schuler.

"I'm just ready to get out and do something," he said.

But Schuler very much plans on volleyball continuing to be a big part of his life. The condensed season has made recovery between matches difficult, he said. And the team didn't have the preseason time to hone its fundamentals as it usually would.

But he said it really hasn't been that bad, all things considered -- he's had a senior season, and for that he's grateful. The Lancers finished the regular season 6-6 and will have a shot to play on in upcoming regionals.