Manchester wins in all three phases, defeats Powhatan 38-6

Against an inspired Powhatan defense, they’d used a fumble recovery by Bryson Sink to set the stage for a 27-yard touchdown pass from Eric Smith, who had taken a pitch from Shelton, to Jayvon Stephens with 13 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The Indians stopped their next drive on the 7, but Jon Davis drilled a 24-yard field goal at 6:22 of the second period.

Then came Richardson’s play on Shelton’s quick kick.

Then came a defensive assault that caused a fumble which Smith recovered in the end zone 2:59 before the break, Davis kicked the second of five extra points, and the Lancers went into halftime ahead 17-0 and fired up.

Manchester scored three times in the third period.

Shelton and Brown connected for a 41-yard touchdown at 10:46.

Brown ended the next series with a five-yard run off the right side at 6:48.

After Michell Johnson (15 carries, 171 yards) raced 40 yards for a Powhatan TD at 5:16, Ben Kelly scored the Lancers’ final touchdown at 1:59 on a 13-yard run to end an 8-play, 80-yard drive.

The Indians’ defense appeared to key on Brown, who rushed 13 times for 103 hard-earned yards.