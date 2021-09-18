Manchester wins in all three phases, defeats Powhatan

Right play. Right situation. Perfect call.

With Manchester facing fourth-and-10 on the Powhatan 45 Friday night, if you’re the defense, you’re thinking punt, aren’t you?

But here’s Cody Shelton, the Lancers’ quarterback, bringing his guys to the line, so now you’re thinking pass ... or maybe run since tailback Ramon Brown, a Virginia Tech commit, is capable of breaking big yardage from just about anywhere on the field.

What do you get, though? Quick kick.

With no return man deep, Shelton placed the ball just short of the goal line, and Kyree Richardson downed it on the 1 to put into play a sequence of events that gave the Lancers (2-1) the momentum en route to a 38-6 victory over the Indians (2-1) at James W. Woodson Stadium.

“We had quick kick in [our arsenal],” said Manchester coach Tom Hall. “That’s the first time we’d shown it.

“We’re at midfield. A lot of time the film will show that we’ll actually go for it on fourth-and-8, fourth-and-10. Cody got ahold of the ball. We did a great job covering. It was a big play for us.”

Indeed, it was.

The Lancers, No. 2 in The Times-Dispatch Top 10, led 10-0 at the time.