Manchester wins in all three phases, defeats Powhatan

Right play. Right situation. Perfect call.
With Manchester facing fourth-and-10 on the Powhatan 45 Friday night, if you’re the defense, you’re thinking punt, aren’t you?
But here’s Cody Shelton, the Lancers’ quarterback, bringing his guys to the line, so now you’re thinking pass ... or maybe run since tailback Ramon Brown, a Virginia Tech commit, is capable of breaking big yardage from just about anywhere on the field.
What do you get, though? Quick kick.
With no return man deep, Shelton placed the ball just short of the goal line, and Kyree Richardson downed it on the 1 to put into play a sequence of events that gave the Lancers (2-1) the momentum en route to a 38-6 victory over the Indians (2-1) at James W. Woodson Stadium.
“We had quick kick in [our arsenal],” said Manchester coach Tom Hall. “That’s the first time we’d shown it.
“We’re at midfield. A lot of time the film will show that we’ll actually go for it on fourth-and-8, fourth-and-10. Cody got ahold of the ball. We did a great job covering. It was a big play for us.”
Indeed, it was.
The Lancers, No. 2 in The Times-Dispatch Top 10, led 10-0 at the time.
Against an inspired Powhatan defense, they’d used a fumble recovery by Bryson Sink to set the stage for a 27-yard touchdown pass from Eric Smith, who had taken a pitch from Shelton, to Jayvon Stephens with 13 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The Indians stopped their next drive on the 7, but Jon Davis drilled a 24-yard field goal at 6:22 of the second period.
Then came Richardson’s play on Shelton’s quick kick.
Then came a defensive assault that caused a fumble which Smith recovered in the end zone 2:59 before the break. Davis kicked the second of five extra points, and the Lancers went into halftime ahead 17-0 and fired up.
Manchester scored three times in the third period.
Shelton and Brown connected for a 41-yard touchdown at 10:46.
Brown ended the next series with a 5-yard run off the right side at 6:48.
After Mitchell Johnson (15 carries, 171 yards) raced 40 yards for a Powhatan TD at 5:16, Ben Kelly scored the Lancers’ final touchdown at 1:59 on a 13-yard run to end an eight-play, 80-yard drive.
The Indians’ defense appeared to key on Brown, who rushed 13 times for 103 hard-earned yards.
“Early in the game, they were focusing on him running,” Shelton said. “In the second half, we went to him in the passing game, and he scored a touchdown.”
The Lancers amassed 382 yards, 193 rushing and 189 passing.
With Johnson pulling yeoman’s duty, Powhatan had 212 yards rushing but just 22 passing.
“We were mostly looking for a run in A and B gap,” said Anthony Brunelli, a linebacker in Manchester’s 3-4 alignment. “Then they started bouncing to the outside and looking for the little screen passes across the middle. We ended up stopping the run game, and when they started passing, they couldn’t complete them.
“We gave them one touchdown we shouldn’t have given up. That’s football. Stuff happens.”
Manchester 7 10 21 0 — 38
Powhatan 0 0 6 0 — 6
Man — Stephens 27 pass from Smith (Davis kick)
Man — FG Davis 24
Man — Smith fumble recovery in end zone (Davis kick)
Man — Brown 41 pass from Shelton (Davis kick)
Man — Brown 5 run (Davis kick)
Pow — Johnson 40 run (kick blocked)
Man — Kelly 13 run (Davis kick)
Rushing
Man — Brown 13-103, Kelly 4-32, Shelton 3-17, Lero 1-14, Bryant 3-13, Richardson 1-8, Ojo 1-7, Smith 1-2 Clarke 2-minus 7; Pow –Johnson 15-171, Cheatham 2-17, Layman 2-14, Gibbs 5-4, Reddick 1-3, Warriner 2-3, Trevillian 1-1.
Passing
Man — Shelton 9-17-162-1, Smith 1-1-0-27; Pow –Trevillian 6-11-0-15, Layman 2-5-0-7, Dowdy 0-1-0-0.
Recieving
Man — Sturdifen 5-105 yards, Brown 1-41, Stephens 1-27. Smith 1-9, Richardson 1-5, Branch 1-2; Pow — Reddick 1-6, Langhorn 1-5, Dowdy 1-4, Worthington 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Warriner 1-1, Henderson 1-minus 3.