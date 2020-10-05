Lay-back strategy turns into unexpected -- and welcome -- win for Denny Hamlin

He finished 13th, 12th, 21st and third (after leading 121 laps) in those races.

Hamlin went into Sunday’s race figuring he needed to earn about 20 points at Talladega and this week’s Roval race at Charlotte to lock up a spot in the final eight. He led early but came out of a pit stop in fifth, so he dropped to the back and “just kept watching as the wrecks were happening, kind of counting points.”

He still was outside the top 20 just before the first overtime. By the third overtime, he had moved up to second, and he and crew chief Chris Gabehart changed plans and went for the win after figuring they were almost certainly into the next round on points.

“Certainly in the situation we were in, at the drop of every caution where a new scenario arose, there was just never a time where the reward was worth the risk,” Gabehart said. “We just rolled around at the back until it was time to roll the dice, see how we turned up. Let guys beat themselves, so to speak, which fortunately for us — I don’t want to say fortunately — but some of the playoff contenders did, which made our path a little bit more obvious.”