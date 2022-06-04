Manchester's baseball team, Cosby's softball team earn Region 6A titles

After losing to Cosby twice in the regular season, Manchester shortstop Andrew Brown said it felt extra sweet to win the Class 6, Region A baseball championship over their Dominion District rivals 11-8 on Friday.

“We’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” said Brown, who caught the game-ending out. “We wanted to get this for us.”

It was a back-and-forth affair that took an extra inning and an extra day to finish due to inclement weather on Thursday. After completing the first two innings before officials postponed the game, it resumed in the top of the third with the score tied 1-1.

Cosby starting pitcher Giovanni Briggs walked two runners home in the top of the third to give Manchester a 3-1 lead.

Cosby center fielder Jacob Moore walked to lead off the bottom of the third before stealing second. Moore scored on a sacrifice line drive from right fielder Brooks Simpson, making it 3-2.

A line-drive single to right field from second baseman Ayden Schnarrs was enough to drive in shortstop Brayden Simpson to even the score at 3-3 at the end of the third inning.

The Titans allowed a Brown double and a walk in the fourth before Briggs was pulled for Jack Weight.

Manchester third baseman Aiden Harris bunted a ball that was mishandled by the Titans infield, resulting in Brown scoring from second after a throw to third base flew into the fence. The Lancers made it a two-run advantage when pitcher Donavan Jefferies hit an RBI single toward second base that drove in designated hitter Jackson Wise.

Wise returned the favor in the top of the fifth inning, hitting an RBI single to drive home Jazi Bruno, doubling the lead for the Lancers.

A deep single into right field from designated hitter Caleb Grizzard drove home two Titans runners to narrow the score to 6-5 in the bottom of the fifth.

A wild pitch by Weight allowed a Lancers runner to score, making it 7-5 in the top of the sixth. Another Cosby wild pitch, this time thrown by reliever Gabe Smith, was enough to get center fielder Dylan Jones home from third base, making it 8-5 in the top of the seventh inning.

After putting runners on second and third base, left fielder Seth Truesdale approached the plate for Cosby in the bottom of the seventh. Truesdale delivered in a big way, smacking a RBI double along the left-field foul line.

Cosby third baseman Hayden Giordano forced extra innings by hitting a ball into deep center field that drove two runners home to even the score at 8-8.

The Lancers used good plate discipline to load the bases in the top of the eighth. Wise's RBI single scored the go-ahead run. Jones left little room for a comeback, hammering a double to far right field that drove two runners home and stretched the lead to 11-8.

The Lancers will host Freedom in the Class 6 state quarterfinals on Tuesday while the Titans will travel to Charles J. Colgan.

Softball

Despite giving up some runs, Cosby head coach Ray Jeter said that his team trusted pitcher Kam Brown.

“We are going to win or lose with her on the mound," he said.

The Titans won on Friday, defeating Dominion District foe Manchester 7-5 behind a clutch performance from Brown to claim the region championship.

The game resumed Friday with Cosby leading 2-1 after being postponed in the bottom of the second inning due to stormy weather on Thursday.

The Titans earned the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fourth inning when shortstop Ellie Talley hit an RBI double to center field that brought left fielder Laney Miller home to make it 5-4. A sacrifice fly from first baseman Jessica Purgason got Talley home.

Talley scored the final run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning after running home from second base on a ground-ball single hit by Purgason.