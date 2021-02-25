Mark Seidenberg stepping down after guiding Mills Godwin girls tennis to 11 state titles

Seidenberg’s girls teams won 432 matches, second on the VHSL career list to former Freeman coach Larry Parpart (487), whom Seidenberg played for on Freeman’s JV basketball team.

“Any success we had was due to the players,” Seidenberg said. “Players make good coaches. The girls had a desire and determination to succeed, and I was lucky to be the one that got to lead them.”

Seidenberg said he always stressed the team aspect of tennis and depth. Godwin had two singles champs – Lindsey Howard (2002) and Katie Blow (2008) – during his tenure.

His teams used preseason trips for scrimmages against top teams in North Carolina and later Maryland as bonding excursions.

“Just being with the team and seeing them outside the tennis courts had so many great memories, whether it was freshman skits or scavenger hunts they did in the hotel,” he said. “We always tried to do something more than just tennis."

Seidenberg’s coaching resume is long and diverse. He has another state title as the boys tennis coach at Freeman. He coached Godwin’s boys basketball team for 10 years, took a year off, and then coached another year. He was an assistant in softball as well.