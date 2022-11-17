Matchups for this week's high school football playoffs

High school football playoffs

Region semifinals

Class 6, Region A

No. 3 Manchester (10-1) at No. 2 Thomas Dale (10-1), Friday, 7 p.m.: Manchester lost its opener to Highland Springs (48-7) and has survived some close calls while winning 10 straight. Dale recovered from a 63-23 loss to Dinwiddie in its regular-season finale to beat James River 42-12 last week. Teams last met in 2018, when the Lancers won 48-7 in the playoffs. Winner advances to the region final against either No. 1 Oscar Smith or No. 4 Western Branch.

Class 5, Region C

No. 4 Douglas Freeman (9-2) at No. 1 Highland Springs (11-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: Only North Carolina power Julius Chambers (26-20) has come close to Highland Springs this season. The next closest game was a 29-0 victory over Varina. Freeman has struggled some down the stretch, going 3-2 in its past five games. Teams met in the playoffs last season, with the Springers winning 36-0. Winner takes on either No. 3 L.C. Bird or No. 7 Glen Allen in region final.

No. 7 Glen Allen (6-5) at No. 3 L.C. Bird (8-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

Class 4, Region B

No. 3 Varina (10-1) at No. 2 King George (11-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: With a mix of returnees and newcomers, defending Class 4 state champ Varina had some tight games before losing to rival Highland Springs (29-0) in the regular-season finale. The Blue Devils were solid in a 35-0 victory over Matoaca in the first round of the playoffs. King George has one tie and one loss – 28-10 to Varina in the playoffs last year – in the past two seasons. Winner advances to the region final against the Hanover-Dinwiddie winner.

No. 4 Hanover (9-2) at No. 1 Dinwiddie (11-0), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.: Dinwiddie’s closest game is a 41-13 victory over Hopewell. The Generals have not scored fewer than 41 points and have scored 50 or more seven times.* Hanover has its most wins since 2015 (9-4). The Hawks, who have lost only to Varina (21-12) and Highland Springs (55-7), saved their year with a TD with 36 seconds left in last week’s 35-31 victory over Eastern View. Teams last met in 2016.

Class 3, Region B

No. 7 Goochland (4-7) at No. 3 Warren County (6-5), Friday, 7 p.m.: Goochland lost its first four games, won three, then lost its last three in the regular season before knocking off No. 2 Skyline 35-22 in the region quarterfinals. Warren County lost to Skyline 28-12 in the regular-season finale before beating Culpeper 21-13 last week. Teams have not previously met. Winner will play either No. 1 Brentsville District or No. 5 Caroline in the region final.

Class 2, Region A

No. 4 Greensville (9-2) at No. 1 King William (8-3), Friday, 7 p.m.: Defending Class 2 state champ King William lost to Class 1 Essex (11-0) and Class 3 teams I.C. Norcom (8-3) and Lafayette (10-1). The Cavaliers have rolled since, winning 34-13, 48-0, 45-25 and 49-7. Greensville lost to Thomas Jefferson (20-6) and Southampton (24-16) while coming out on top in some close games. KW beat Greensville 47-16 in last year’s playoffs. Winner meets either No. 2 TJ or No. 3 Poquoson in the region final.

No. 3 Poquoson (7-4) vs. No. 2 Thomas Jefferson (8-3) at Huguenot High, Friday, 7 p.m.: TJ won its first seven games, the school’s best start since 1955. The Vikings stumbled down the stretch, losing to Class 5 Glen Allen, Class 3 Colonial Heights and Class 5 Mills Godwin. They got back on track with a 33-15 victory over Amelia in the first round of the playoffs. Poquoson faltered at the end, losing three of its final four regular-season games before beating Nandua 35-0 last week. Teams have not previously met.

VISAA Division I state championship

No. 2 Benedictine (8-3) at No. 1 Trinity Episcopal (10-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.: Rematch of last year’s state title game, won by Trinity 22-21 in OT. Teams met in the opening game this year, with Trinity winning 21-7. Since a 20-16 victory over St. Mary’s Ryken (Maryland) in the fifth game, the Titans have won each game by at least 27 points. They have allowed more than 16 points once this season. Benedictine hasn’t allowed more than 21 points. Its other losses were 20-14 and 20-15 to out-of-area teams. The Cadets advanced with a 20-0 victory over St. Christopher’s.