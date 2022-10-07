Matoaca coach John Hall calling it a career after 87 seasons across various sports

Matoaca golf coach John Hall didn't truly know this would be his last season until about 10 days ago.

He'd drafted a retirement letter a month prior, but sat on it, not wanting to definitively close the book on 45 years of coaching at the school. But once he made up his mind, he got his team together, took them back behind the 18th green and sat down to speak with them.

"I had a hard time getting any words out," Hall said Thursday. "It was never that I was no longer happy, it was just the time. And then going to regionals and seeing coaches that mean so much to me, it was hard saying goodbye to them. I hope to remain a part of the sport, just not coaching every day."

The Warriors finished third with a team score of 643 at last week's Region 4B tournament at The Hollows Golf Club, one spot shy of a place at states. But Hall has some coaching left to do with two individuals, Jonathan Gates and Catherine Verdisco, advancing to the VHSL Championships and Girls Open Zone Qualifiers, respectively.

Born in Pennsylvania but raised in the Roanoke Valley and a graduate of Andrew Lewis High in Salem, Hall arrived at Matoaca in August of 1978 and has since coached cross country, track, golf, basketball and soccer, accumulating a grand total of 87 seasons between all the programs he's led. He's taught history, social studies, math and worked with special education students.

Hall, 67, graduated from Radford and, with teaching positions few and far between at the time, applied to roughly 300 school systems across five states.

"I got a call from Chesterfield County, and I'd never even been to Richmond," he said with a chuckle, adding that Matoaca was a much more rural school in those days.

"Came down, had a really positive interview and when they offered me the job on the spot I wasn't going to turn it down. ... Within six months I had fallen in love with the place and never thought of going anywhere else."

Hall not long ago thought he'd coach for 5 to 10 more years. But he's got a new grandson who on August 22 had a birthday that Hall couldn't attend because his team had a golf match that day. He shares a birthday, August 2, with one of his players, and on that day realized he was 50 years older.

So he came to the conclusion that his players could perhaps use a coach closer to their own age, and that it was time for him to spend more time with his family.

"As the season went on, I just more and more felt that it was the time," he said with a note of matter-of-fact acceptance, adding that the Matoaca community has always been family to him.

Hall, who's taken teams to states in both golf and cross country, has done some substitute teaching at other schools, but anywhere other than Matoaca just never felt right.

At regionals, Hall had an experience that "really touched (him)." A mother of a Hanover player called him over, saying she remembered him from last year. The mother asked if Hall was a pastor.

"I said no, but I sort of felt like the last 45 years have been a ministry," he said with a laugh. "Regardless of what color shirt they have on, I've tried to treat the kids right. That was a nice sendoff."

Hall plans to travel to the Mediterranean with his wife shortly after the season's conclusion.