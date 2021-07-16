Matoaca defensive end Keyshawn Burgos commits to UVA

About six weeks ago, Matoaca High defensive end Keyshawn Burgos did not have a Division I football scholarship offer.
But coaches were starting to add him on Twitter and were asking for film from his junior season. When Richmond invited him to a camp and made him an offer in early June, the process went from virtually zero to floored.
Virginia invited him for a workout and made an offer. So did Old Dominion and West Virginia. James Madison invited him to a camp and offered. Army and Navy wanted him based on his film, he said.
The momentum culminated when Burgos announced Thursday he had committed to UVA. He’s rated the No. 25 prospect in the state in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports.com and No. 42 edge rusher nationally.
Burgos said he told Cavaliers coach Bronco Mendenhall of his decision about a week ago. He made it public on Thursday in a video on Twitter that drew more than 7,000 views in the first four hours.
“I just feel like they are the best fit for me academically and athletically,” said Burgos, who wants to major in business. “I know I can grow there. We have the same principles. That’s just the place I want to be.”
Matoaca coach Jay Parker said the Cavaliers are “getting an intense worker, a guy who really wants to learn the game. … I think he’s going to be an excellent pass rusher. He’s a good academic kid as well, so he’s going to fit right in at UVA.
“They’re getting a kind of guy that one day could play on Sundays because of how athletic he is for his size.”
Burgos is 6-4 ½, 233 pounds. The Class 5 state champion wrestler at 220 pounds this past year, he doesn’t turn 17 until September and said he might not be finished growing.
His brother, Jaydon, is a sophomore defensive lineman at VMI. Keyshawn played on Matoaca’s JV team for half of his sophomore year before being elevated to the varsity and playing sparingly while backing up his brother.
He was an offensive guard and defensive end this past season, but recruiters didn’t get a long look during the abbreviated spring schedule. In five games, Burgos had 13 solo tackles, six assists, six tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery for a 75-yard touchdown. He was named second-team all-region in 5B.
“He kind of came on a little bit late, but that size and athleticism, it doesn’t come around too often,” Parker said. “A lot of coaches would come up to me after a game and say, ‘Man, 52, we couldn’t block him.’
“A lot of coaches took notice, and that’s why he got all-region recognition. … I think that was kind of a springboard to the camps and the exposure.”
Burgos said the low interest level immediately after the season was a headache, but then “out of nowhere, Richmond hits me up. … It was a shock that my first offer was a Division I offer. … Then all these other schools starting hitting me up. We started talking, we started going on visits, we started going to camps, and it got to the point where this is my life now.”
