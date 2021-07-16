Matoaca defensive end Keyshawn Burgos commits to UVA

“They’re getting a kind of guy that one day could play on Sundays because of how athletic he is for his size.”

Burgos is 6-4 ½, 233 pounds. The Class 5 state champion wrestler at 220 pounds this past year, he doesn’t turn 17 until September and said he might not be finished growing.

His brother, Jaydon, is a sophomore defensive lineman at VMI. Keyshawn played on Matoaca’s JV team for half of his sophomore year before being elevated to the varsity and playing sparingly while backing up his brother.

He was an offensive guard and defensive end this past season, but recruiters didn’t get a long look during the abbreviated spring schedule. In five games, Burgos had 13 solo tackles, six assists, six tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery for a 75-yard touchdown. He was named second-team all-region in 5B.

“He kind of came on a little bit late, but that size and athleticism, it doesn’t come around too often,” Parker said. “A lot of coaches would come up to me after a game and say, ‘Man, 52, we couldn’t block him.’

“A lot of coaches took notice, and that’s why he got all-region recognition. … I think that was kind of a springboard to the camps and the exposure.”

Burgos said the low interest level immediately after the season was a headache, but then “out of nowhere, Richmond hits me up. … It was a shock that my first offer was a Division I offer. … Then all these other schools starting hitting me up. We started talking, we started going on visits, we started going to camps, and it got to the point where this is my life now.”