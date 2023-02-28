Matoaca girls basketball coach Kim Pond told her team at halftime that when they won, it was going to be an awesome story to tell.

Down 37-23 at the intermission of Monday's Region 4B championship against Hanover, the homestanding Warriors, who lost to the Hawks 46-33 way back in their first game of the season on Nov. 28, authored something for the ages alright.

"I could tell the shift in them, they really believed they could do it," said Matoaca coach Kim Pond after her Warriors erupted for a 50-point second half, far and away their highest-scoring half of the season, to storm back and win the program's first region title in 23 years, 73-59.

"It's pretty incredible. To comeback on a solid team like that was truly amazing."

When asked what flipped the switch at halftime, Pond said her message largely stuck to the basics.

"We just tried to make them believe they could do this and that they belonged here in this tournament," Pond said.

"They're competitors. They just wanted it bad."

Hanover put up 18 points before the home team got on the board in the first quarter. The Hawks were led by junior Emma Slutzah with 13 points and junior Hali Harris, who scored 12.

"Hanover, they're such a great team, they have size, they're well-coached," Pond said. "We knew that was going to be a tough feat for us to come back into that game. Just amazing fight that our kids showed.

"This team is leaving its mark at Matoaca."

Warriors senior guard Kiana Brown led the way with a career-high 29 points, including 12-of-12 shooting from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and five 3-pointers, four of them in the second half.

Senior forward Allyson Booth scored 17 and proved a pivotal rebounding presence. Junior guard Faith Brown finished with 10 points, as did sophomore wing Sydney Richardson. And senior guard Kylie Booth put up 7 points.

"All five of our starters, they really work well as a team, it was a true team effort tonight," Pond said.

The entire team has made this work, the fact that they've really pulled together is what's allowed this to happen."

Matoaca will play Region 4A runner-up King's Fork (Suffolk) in the Class 4 quarterfinals Friday at 7 p.m. in a game hosted by L.C. Bird. Hanover will travel to 4A champ Hampton.

