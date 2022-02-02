Matoaca hires Fred Stoots as new head football coach

On the heels of a 9-2 season, Matoaca football has hired longtime offensive line and baseball coach Fred Stoots as its next head coach, the school announced Monday night.

Stoots replaces Jay Parker, who stepped down for family reasons after four years leading a Warriors program he played for in the 2000s. Parker was hired as a special teams coach in 2012 after kicking for Virginia State and worked his way up the ladder from there, finishing 19-18 overall with continuous progression over the course of his tenure.

"I'm so grateful for what Jay did," said Warriors AD Charles Payton, who's been at the school for 27 years.

"The community outreach, the recruiting aspect, just overall the organization and promotion of our program, Jay did an excellent job at that. So I told Fred those are the things we're going to continue. I've handed you the keys to the Porsche, so come on baby, keep that thing going because it took awhile to build this momentum."