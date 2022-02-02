Matoaca hires Fred Stoots as new head football coach

On the heels of a 9-2 season, Matoaca football has hired longtime offensive line and baseball coach Fred Stoots as its next head coach, the school announced Monday night.
Stoots replaces Jay Parker, who stepped down for family reasons after four years leading a Warriors program he played for in the 2000s. Parker was hired as a special teams coach in 2012 after kicking for Virginia State and worked his way up the ladder from there, finishing 19-18 overall with continuous progression over the course of his tenure.
"I'm so grateful for what Jay did," said Warriors AD Charles Payton, who's been at the school for 27 years.
"The community outreach, the recruiting aspect, just overall the organization and promotion of our program, Jay did an excellent job at that. So I told Fred those are the things we're going to continue. I've handed you the keys to the Porsche, so come on baby, keep that thing going because it took awhile to build this momentum."
Stoots taught and coached baseball at Matoaca up until 2013, then left to continue his education before returning a couple years ago. Payton said Stoots is one of the most successful coaches in Matoaca history, sending more than 55 athletes across different sports to play in college. His 2009 baseball team made it to the state semifinals.
Payton said hiring in-house was a driving force of the decision, though he interviewed six candidates, some from outside the program.
"If we have people familiar with our community and how things work on this side of the county, then that's certainly going to be a plus, but I'm always searching for the best people to be leaders for our young men and women," Payton said. "In the end, Coach Stoots stood out among the rest."
Payton said, if one person could pull off coaching both the baseball and football programs, "it would be Fred Stoots." So for now, Stoots will lead both programs, Payton said.
Matoaca amassed 2,500 yards on the ground this season and leaned on its physical offensive line and running back Quentin Johnson to dictate possession and game flow.
Parker has long harbored a passion for golf and has been hired as the next head golf coach at VSU, though Payton said he plans to continue teaching at Matoaca and helping out with aspects of the football program.
Johnson, a first-team All-Metro honoree, will sign with Hampton Wednesday, Payton said. Fellow running back Cam Johnson is set to sign with Navy, and center Krishaun Harper also will make his commitment to Virginia State official.
