Matoaca reaches eight wins for first time since 2006 with rugged win at Hopewell

Create turnovers, dominate the trenches, and hand the ball to Quentin Johnson.
That's been the formula of success this season for the Matoaca Warriors, winners of eight games for the first time since 2006 after a rugged 28-15 victory at Hopewell's Merner Field Thursday night.
"Creating turnovers is huge, for us, that's what we thrive on," coach Jay Parker said after his Warriors forced a trio of Blue Devils fumbles, one inside their own 5-yard line to quell a key third-quarter Hopewell drive.
"We did an excellent job in the turnover game," Parker said, adding that his staff runs tackle-turnover drills every week of the season. "You're going to win a lot of football games that way."
Johnson rumbled for 206 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries, routinely dragging Blue Devils with him for yards after contact.
"Especially when it gets cold," a chuckling Parker said of Johnson's physicality, "as the game goes on, people don't like seeing him coming around."
"He's hard to tackle, he's big, he's physical, he's every bit of the real deal. If you haven't been south of the river to see him, you need to come check him out because that boy can play."
Amid a rising fall breeze that carried with it a whisper of playoff-time chill, Johnson lowered his shoulder through plenty of would-be tacklers. But he also enjoyed some big lanes to run through behind an imposing offensive line.
"They were very important, they're the reason we won today, for real," a grinning Johnson said of his blockers. "They're dogs."
The Warriors defensive line tracked down crafty Hopewell quarterback Mason Cumbie for five sacks, led by defensive end and Virginia recruit Keyshawn Burgos with two.
Getting a push up front and controlling the game in the trenches was huge, Parker said.
"[Hopewell] kind of had our number there in the first half. ... We really made some adjustments at halftime, dominated in the second half and had our way, especially in the run game," Parker said.
In front of historic Merner Field's stone seating and a few hundred attendees milling about the surrounding fences, the game started with a bang on the first play from scrimmage, a 51-yard touchdown pass from Cumbie to receiver Jamarion Chavis.
Chavis finished with two catches for 64 yards and the score, plus six tackles and an interception at defensive back.
Matoaca (8-1) answered with its own quick strike, a 16-yard pass from quarterback David Field to receiver Riley Simmons that capped off a commanding eight-play drive.
A Cumbie field goal gave Hopewell (4-3) a 9-7 lead after a quarter of play. But Johnson bounced to the outside and plunged into the end zone from a yard out in the second quarter to make it 14-9 after another pivotal forced fumble set Matoaca up at the Hopewell 23.
That score held through halftime and a scoreless third quarter, until Field scrambled up the middle and scored early in the fourth on a 22-yard run highlighted by a nifty juke that left a defender in the dust. Field played with poise and efficiency, completing 12 of 17 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown plus six carries for 24 yards and the score on the ground.
A 3-yard Johnson touchdown up the gut late in the fourth quarter put the outcome to rest.
But that wasn't the end of the excitement, as Hopewell sophomore running back Kesean Henderson, the brother of 2019 All-Metro player of the year TreVeyon Henderson, gave the Blue Devils faithful a glimpse of the future with a 25-yard sprint down the left sideline for a touchdown.
Henderson looked explosive all evening in limited action, finishing with 123 yards on 10 carries.
Linebacker Gavin Hall was Matoaca's leading tackler with 5 1/2, and Hopewell's Khatoine Taylor paced all defensive players with 7.
Matoaca entered the week fourth (27.75 rating) in a packed Region 4B playoff field. A decisive road win over a Central District foe they hadn't defeated since 2014 will go a long way toward furthering the Warriors' already significant momentum.
"It's huge, this is one of the excellent programs in the area and state," Parker said of the Blue Devils, Class 3 champions in 2017 and 2019.
"We're just trying to build on it. A lot of this is new for our guys, this kind of success, but they're handling it in stride, head down, keep working."
Hopewell's playoff situation is more tenuous. Ricky Irby's Blue Devils entered the week sixth in Region 3A (22.17 rating) and probably need to win at Prince George (2-6) next week to stay in the field.
----------------------------------------------------------
Matoaca 7 7 0 14 - 28
Hopewell 9 0 0 6 - 15
Hope - Chavis 51 pass from Cumbie (kick failed)
Mat - Simmons 19 pass from Field (Gates kick)
Hope - FG Cumbie 20
Mat - Q. Johnson 1 run (Gates kick)
Mat - Field 22 run (Gates kick)
Mat - Q. Johnson 3 run (Gates kick)
Hope - Henderson 25 run (run failed)
RUSHING
Mat - Quentin Johnson 35-206, Cameron Johnson 4-30, Field 6-24, Simmons 1-14, Harper 1-1; Hope - Henderson 10-123, Cumbie 9-28, McDaniels 2-14, Venning 2-2.
PASSING
Mat - Field 12-17-176-1-1; Hope - Cumbie 5-11-131-1-0.
RECEIVING
Mat - Lewis 2-50, Hall 4-42, Simmons 2-41, Yates 3-40, Cameron Johnson 1-3; Hope - Chavis 2-64, Cortaz 1-27, Hicks 1-20, Thomas 1-20.
