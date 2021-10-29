Matoaca reaches eight wins for first time since 2006 with rugged win at Hopewell

Create turnovers, dominate the trenches, and hand the ball to Quentin Johnson.

That's been the formula of success this season for the Matoaca Warriors, winners of eight games for the first time since 2006 after a rugged 28-15 victory at Hopewell's Merner Field Thursday night.

"Creating turnovers is huge, for us, that's what we thrive on," coach Jay Parker said after his Warriors forced a trio of Blue Devils fumbles, one inside their own 5-yard line to quell a key third-quarter Hopewell drive.

"We did an excellent job in the turnover game," Parker said, adding that his staff runs tackle-turnover drills every week of the season. "You're going to win a lot of football games that way."

Johnson rumbled for 206 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries, routinely dragging Blue Devils with him for yards after contact.

"Especially when it gets cold," a chuckling Parker said of Johnson's physicality, "as the game goes on, people don't like seeing him coming around."