Matoaca standout Keyshawn Burgos' switch from UVA to Va. Tech highlights local early signing day

Had you told Matoaca High defensive end Keyshawn Burgos not long ago he’d be signing to play with Virginia Tech instead of Virginia, he wouldn’t have believed it.
But there was Burgos on Wednesday afternoon, going through a signing ceremony in Matoaca’s auditorium while wearing a Tech hat and hoodie.
Coaching changes at UVA and Virginia Tech injected uncertainty late into the process for Burgos and others before the start of the Division I football signing period Wednesday.
While Tech gained one of the area’s top players in Burgos, it lost one in Manchester running back Ramon Brown, who signed with Maryland after committing to the Hokies in July. The Terrapins landed another area player in Benedictine receiver Leon Haughton Jr.
Burgos committed to UVA in July. He intended to stick to that, he said, because he doesn’t “just commit to commit. I don’t do emotional commitments. It’s very well thought out.”
But then UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall said in early December he was stepping down after the Cavs’ bowl game. Burgos was shocked.
Tech, after parting with head coach Justin Fuente, had just hired Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry and kept defensive line coach J.C. Price on Pry’s staff. Burgos said the Hokies reached out to him quickly along with Old Dominion, James Madison and West Virginia.
Burgos had gone for a workout at Tech earlier this year but said he was told it was a numbers game and didn’t get an offer then. That visit did give him a relationship with Price, though, and unsure of the coaching situation at UVA, Burgos started to look at the Hokies.
“With the coaching change, I saw Coach Pry was the defensive coordinator from Penn State,” Burgos said. “I know he’s going to be defensive-focused, and I’m a defensive guy. That factored in, and knowing the way I’m going to be coached because Coach Price is a great coach … ”
Burgos went for an official visit in early December, liked what he saw and made his decision earlier this week.
“I didn’t see it as a rival,” he said. “I saw it as another opportunity. The question was, where would I be in four years depending on which school I chose? I saw myself in a better position if I were to go to Tech.”
Burgos, who turned 17 in September, is a 6-foot-4½ 240-pounder with a high motor. A state champion wrestler, he was the Region 4B defensive player of the year.
Brown is considered one of the top-rated running backs in this year’s class according to 247Sports. He said after Tech parted with Fuente he started to re-evaluate his recruitment “to make sure I was making the right decision for myself and to make sure I’m in a good position.”
Brown said he kept Tech in the mix. But he didn’t have as much of a long-term relationship with Pry. He did have long-term recruiting relationships with the staffs at Maryland, South Carolina and West Virginia, all of which made his final list before his commitment to Tech.
Brown said he has known Terps running backs coach Elijah Brooks since they met at a camp when Brown was in the eighth grade.
Brooks, a former player at William & Mary who was head coach at DeMatha High in Hyattsville, Md., joined Maryland’s staff in 2019 and had been recruiting Brown since.
After home visits, plus an official visit to Tech, Brown said he came down to Maryland and South Carolina. He decided Maryland was the best choice earlier this week.
“The offense that Coach Locks [Maryland head coach Michael Locksley] runs, it fits me,” Brown said. “I feel like I can show how versatile I am in open space, catch out of the backfield and use my God-given talent to go out there and do what I do best.”
The 6-0, 212-pound Brown combines power and speed as a runner, plus receiving ability. He had 1,021 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns on 146 carries (10 games) for the Lancers. He had 12 catches for 241 yards and six TDs.
His brother, R.J., who had a scholarship offer to Marshall, will accompany him to Maryland as a preferred walk-on defensive back. A 5-11, 210-pound linebacker at Manchester, he also had preferred walk-on offers at Tech and West Virginia, he said.
“That’s everybody’s dream, playing with your brother at each level if you could,” R.J. said.
For Class 2 champion King William, standout running back Demond Claiborne put pen to paper to make his commitment to Wake Forest official after Claiborne verbally committed July 19, his mother Tomeka Claiborne’s birthday.
Claiborne had interest from Virginia, West Virginia and plenty more Power Five programs. But he visited Wake Forest first and fell in love with the school from the outset.
Seemingly the entire student body assembled in the King William entrance hall to cheer on Claiborne as he made the decision official.
“I’d like to thank everyone coming, it means a lot,” Claiborne said, his mother, grandmother and two of four brothers sitting next to him.
“This process has been long, it’s been stressful, but it’s also been fun. I’d like to thank Coach [Scott] Moore, Coach [Maurice] Newbill for helping me a lot along this process. I appreciate everybody coming out and showing me support. My state champs, the football boys, I love y’all. It’s a blessing to be in this position and I’m ready to get to work at Wake.”
A 5-11, 190-pound back who mixes speed, power and craftiness, Claiborne rushed 29 times for 244 yards and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 105 yards and another score in the state title game.
His four TDs gave him 52 for the season and leave him third (behind Elijah Davis of Heritage and TreVeyon Henderson of Hopewell) on the Virginia High School League single-season list.
