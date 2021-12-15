Matoaca standout Keyshawn Burgos' switch from UVA to Va. Tech highlights local early signing day

Burgos had gone for a workout at Tech earlier this year but said he was told it was a numbers game and didn’t get an offer then. That visit did give him a relationship with Price, though, and unsure of the coaching situation at UVA, Burgos started to look at the Hokies.

“With the coaching change, I saw Coach Pry was the defensive coordinator from Penn State,” Burgos said. “I know he’s going to be defensive-focused, and I’m a defensive guy. That factored in, and knowing the way I’m going to be coached because Coach Price is a great coach … ”

Burgos went for an official visit in early December, liked what he saw and made his decision earlier this week.

“I didn’t see it as a rival,” he said. “I saw it as another opportunity. The question was, where would I be in four years depending on which school I chose? I saw myself in a better position if I were to go to Tech.”

Burgos, who turned 17 in September, is a 6-foot-4½ 240-pounder with a high motor. A state champion wrestler, he was the Region 4B defensive player of the year.