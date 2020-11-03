Matoaca fills three head coaching positions

Matoaca High School in Chesterfield has made a trio of appointments to fill head coaching positions for the school's boys basketball, girls basketball and field hockey programs.

Nick Burd, a former player for the Warriors who graduated in the Class of 2004, will take over the boys basketball program. Burd was the junior varsity coach last season and also served as interim head coach for the varsity.

Matoaca athletics director Charles Payton said the school wants to take the boys basketball program "to the next level" and he feels Burd is the man for the job.

"As a JV coach, I was really impressed with Nick," said Payton, who coached Burd, a center, for three seasons.

"The kids really responded to him, they respected him, the parents liked him, and I was really impressed with his knowledge of game strategy. His practices were very organized, his kids were disciplined, they all play for each other in a way that just wowed me."

Kimberly Pond, another Matoaca graduate, will take the helm of the girls basketball program after years spent coaching the JV and middle school teams. In 2019-20, Pond's JV team went 16-1, the best record Payton can remember the school ever achieving at that level.