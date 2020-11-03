Matoaca fills three head coaching positions

Matoaca High School in Chesterfield has made a trio of appointments to fill head coaching positions for the school's boys basketball, girls basketball and field hockey programs.
Nick Burd, a former player for the Warriors who graduated in the Class of 2004, will take over the boys basketball program. Burd was the junior varsity coach last season and also served as interim head coach for the varsity.
Matoaca athletics director Charles Payton said the school wants to take the boys basketball program "to the next level" and he feels Burd is the man for the job.
"As a JV coach, I was really impressed with Nick," said Payton, who coached Burd, a center, for three seasons.
"The kids really responded to him, they respected him, the parents liked him, and I was really impressed with his knowledge of game strategy. His practices were very organized, his kids were disciplined, they all play for each other in a way that just wowed me."
Kimberly Pond, another Matoaca graduate, will take the helm of the girls basketball program after years spent coaching the JV and middle school teams. In 2019-20, Pond's JV team went 16-1, the best record Payton can remember the school ever achieving at that level.
"She has a lot of connections in the Matoaca community, a lot of parents and players really trust her judgment and her coaching style," Payton said.
Matoaca field hockey advanced to the state tournament for the first time in school history last season and now welcomes Hayley Mills as its head coach. Mills played at Tabb High School in Yorktown, at Virginia Tech collegiately and for the U.S. women's national indoor team.
"I think she's going to be an outstanding fit for us," Payton said of Mills. "She has great knowledge and experience of the game, and she's committed to trying to help develop us long term."
Matoaca has gone 14-2 the past two seasons but in 2020 graduated a talented senior class that included first-team All-Metro honoree Annie Grace Louthan, the VHSL's second all-time goal scorer with 117.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim