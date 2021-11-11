Matthew Jenkins' early goal lifts Collegiate past St. Christopher's in VISAA boys soccer semifinal

The Saints settled into the game the rest of the way, but didn't have many clear chances. An organized Collegiate defense felt in control, backed by keeper Collin Kimball-McKavish, who made a late diving save off a nifty Saints back-heel effort that came from a set piece.

"Collin came up with a great save at the end, we've got [senior] Will Neuner who's a great center back, and then two senior outside backs," Ryan said of the collective effort to keep the clean sheet.

"It's really just a big group. We're old, we've played together for awhile and work together pretty well."

Ukrop and other Collegiate coaches struggled to remember how long it had been since the Cougars beat the Saints prior to this year.

"They've had our number, so we were ready," Ryan said. "We felt like this was the year to really take it to 'em, and it was pretty cool to beat them in the state tournament too."

St. Chris had a handful of second-half chances, primarily on set pieces. But the chippy, physical affair slowed down after the early surge and the Saints never found a way past McKavish, Neuner and Co.