Matthew Jenkins' early goal lifts Collegiate past St. Christopher's in VISAA boys soccer semifinal

Collegiate forward Matthew Jenkins put a hand to his ear and pointed to the suddenly silent St. Christopher's supporters.
A mere 39 seconds into Wednesday evening's VISAA boys soccer semifinal between the Cougars and Saints at City Stadium, Jenkins cut into the box and onto his right foot to hammer home the game's only goal in a rough and tumble clash between longstanding rivals.
"We said we were going to go down swinging tonight, we're gonna come out on the front foot and attack them, that's an incredible team," Collegiate coach Rob Ukrop said of the mindset it took to grab such a quick goal against a typically stalwart Saints defense.
"We told our team, if we want to win a state title, we want to go through the best."
A green-clad throng of Collegiate students chirped back-and-forth with rows of black-clad St. Christopher's counterparts throughout the clear, brisk night.
Jenkins' lightning-fast opener came at the Saints' end of the field, so he celebrated by gesturing for more noise from the stunned students.
The goal came from a long ball over the top to Cougars forward Porter Vaughan. St. Christopher's tried to shield the ball down on the line and play it out from the back, but Jenkins pounced to take possession on the edge of the box.
"And then he turned and ripped one like he always does," said Cougars senior midfielder and captain Colin Ryan of Jenkins' driven effort toward the near post.
Jenkins, the team's leading scorer, is the Cougars' No. 10.
"He's dynamic, he's electric, when you come out to a game and pick somebody to watch, he's probably the guy you want to watch," Ukrop said of Jenkins.
Collegiate (20-0-1) drew 0-0 with St. Christopher's (10-4-3) just a couple weeks ago, the Cougars' only non-victory of the season. And Collegiate began Wednesday's rematch with a chip on its shoulder, dominating the first 15 minutes after Jenkins' goal.
"We knew it was going to be a big game coming in, with a big crowd behind us," Ryan said, calling the raucous student section a "12th man."
"We felt we left a couple [goals] on the table last time we played them. So we were ready to come out hot."
But St. Chris stemmed the tide, largely thanks to 6-foot-4, 200-pound keeper Rex Alphen, who commanded his box with authority all night. Alphen finished with 10 saves and pulled off a handful of leaping and diving stops during Collegiate's early onslaught.
The Saints settled into the game the rest of the way, but didn't have many clear chances. An organized Collegiate defense felt in control, backed by keeper Collin Kimball-McKavish, who made a late diving save off a nifty Saints back-heel effort that came from a set piece.
"Collin came up with a great save at the end, we've got [senior] Will Neuner who's a great center back, and then two senior outside backs," Ryan said of the collective effort to keep the clean sheet.
"It's really just a big group. We're old, we've played together for awhile and work together pretty well."
Ukrop and other Collegiate coaches struggled to remember how long it had been since the Cougars beat the Saints prior to this year.
"They've had our number, so we were ready," Ryan said. "We felt like this was the year to really take it to 'em, and it was pretty cool to beat them in the state tournament too."
St. Chris had a handful of second-half chances, primarily on set pieces. But the chippy, physical affair slowed down after the early surge and the Saints never found a way past McKavish, Neuner and Co.
"They're an impressive team," Saints coach Jay Wood said of the Cougars. "The coaches and I are really proud of how hard our guys battled tonight, the effort was fantastic. The atmosphere at City Stadium was dynamic on a beautiful fall evening. ... The coaches and I want to thank our seniors for their years of commitment and dedication."
The Cougars will play for a state title and undefeated season Friday at 7:30 at City Stadium. They'll face three-time reigning VISAA champions Cape Henry (Virginia Beach; 13-2-1), who Collegiate beat 2-1 three weeks ago.
------------------------------------------------------
St. Christopher's 0 0 - 0
Collegiate 1 0 - 1
Goal: Jenkins (1')
