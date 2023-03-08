Banner Christian boys basketball senior wing Caleb McNeely wrote down a list of goals for himself back in October.

Win more than 24 games — check.

Average 30 points and 10 rebounds in the regular season — check.

Win Virginia Colonial Conference regular-season and tournament titles, and earn conference player of the year honors — check.

Win a VISAA Division IV state title — check.

And finally, earn VISAA Division IV player of the year honors — to be determined when the award is announced in the coming weeks.

“I looked back at [the list] as we got closer [to states],” McNeely said on Tuesday. “It felt like getting a 100% on an exam, it was really awesome.”

Banner Christian, which finished the season on a 13-game win streak, defeated Hampton Christian Academy 66-61 on Saturday morning at Virginia State in the Division IV final, the school’s first team state championship in any sport.

“It was surreal,” McNeely said of the achievement. “A lot of us are still processing it.”

Banner is a small, religious institution located on Courthouse Road in Chesterfield County. It’s enrollment is about 200 to 300 students, kindergarten through 12th grade.

McNeely’s senior class is comprised of 26 students, he said. The Bearcats did not have a gym this season and played their home games at Bon Air Baptist Church.

“It’s a really positive environment,” said McNeely, who transferred from Manchester High prior to his junior year.

McNeely added that the team didn’t talk much about winning the school’s first title. Rather, their goal throughout the season was to maintain a No. 1 ranking in Division IV after spending much of last season near the top of the Division III rankings, then dropping down due to enrollment numbers.

Banner finished last year as the No. 6-ranked team in Division III. This was the first year the VISAA instituted a Division IV.

“We definitely talked about winning it all, that was our goal,” McNeely said, adding that Banner had never won the VCC conference tournament either.

Banner trailed in all three of its state playoff games — the title-game win over HCA, a 53-52 semifinal victory over New Covenant (Lynchburg), and a 63-49 quarterfinal triumph over Chelsea Academy (Front Royal). The deficit was double-digits in both the semifinal and final.

“We did it not for us, but for each other. We’ve done everything together the past 7, 8 months. The chemistry was insane.”

In addition to leading scorer McNeely, Banner was led by fellow senior captain Gabriel Hartsock, junior Micah Weathers, sophomore Ayden Barone and junior Joshua Hanna.

McNeely, 6-foot-5, did a little bit of everything for the Bearcats over the course of the season, playing each position from point guard to center depending on what the matchups dictated.

Banner played an arduous schedule for a school of its size, including games against much larger schools like Benedictine, Steward, Douglas Freeman and Collegiate.

McNeely scored 43 in a Dec. 21, 89-75 loss to the Cadets in the 804 Coaches for Change Classic, he called that his “breakout game.” He’s planning to play in college, and said he’s had contact with coaches from Divisions I, II, III and junior college schools.

But right now, he’s leaning toward doing a year at a post-grad or prep school, then evaluating his options. Including the playoff run, McNeely averaged 29.3 points, 11 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1 block.

He said, when the Bearcats lost in the first round of the Division III playoffs last year, he and Hartsock made a vow that next year would be different.

“We said ‘This can’t happen again, the leadership has to be better,’” he said, adding that coach Sterling Dickerson, McNeely’s favorite coach he’s ever had who has become like family to him, preached trust throughout the year.

“This year, we actually cared about the shots we took, about everyone’s feelings. But we’d also call someone out if they were wrong, if they weren’t doing their part. In the playoffs, everyone really stepped up and did their part, especially when it mattered.

“I’m just grateful that my last year of high school ball was with that group. I’m grateful for the friendships, they’re lifelong. The only thing I’m sad about is that I can’t play another game with those guys.”

📷 The Times-Dispatch's 'Photo of the Day' Jan. 1, 2023 Jan. 2, 2023 Jan. 3, 2023 Jan. 4, 2023 Jan. 5, 2023 Jan. 6, 2023 Jan. 7, 2023 Jan. 8, 2023 Jan. 10, 2023 Jan. 11, 2023 Jan. 12, 2023 Jan. 13, 2023 Jan. 14, 2023 Jan. 15, 2023 Jan. 16, 2023 Jan. 17, 2023 Jan. 18, 2023 Jan. 19, 2023 Jan. 20, 2023 Jan. 21, 2023 Jan. 22, 2023 Jan. 23, 2023 Jan. 24, 2023 Jan. 25, 2023 Jan. 26, 2023 Jan. 27, 2023 Jan. 28, 2023 Jan. 29, 2023 Jan. 30, 2023 Jan. 31, 2023 Feb. 1, 2023 Feb. 2, 2023 Feb. 3, 2023 Feb. 4, 2023 Feb. 5, 2023 Feb. 6, 2023 Feb. 7, 2023 Feb. 8, 2023 Feb. 9, 2023 Feb. 10, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 Feb. 12, 2023 Feb. 13, 2023 Feb. 14, 2023 Feb. 15, 2023 Feb. 16, 2023 Feb. 17, 2023 Feb. 18, 2023 Feb. 19, 2023 Feb. 20, 2023 Feb. 21, 2023 Feb. 22, 2023 Feb. 23, 2023 Feb. 24, 2023 Feb. 25, 2023 Feb. 26, 2023 Feb. 27, 2023 Feb. 28, 2023 March 1, 2023 March 2, 2023 March 3, 2023 March 4, 2023 March 5, 2023 March 6, 2023 March 7, 2023