Meadowbrook claims first boys hoops win in back-and-forth battle with Matoaca

With a slam dunk in the final seconds, Meadowbrook junior Cecil Mabry put an exclamation point on a 64-55 victory over Matoaca that was won with a dominant fourth quarter.
The Monarchs (1-1) dropped their first game of the season 67-49 to Petersburg on Wednesday, and head coach Sam Bryant said that Friday’s win was part of working out “growing pains” with many players who are playing varsity for the first time.
“I knew going in that I was going to have a young team, and that’s the exciting thing about these guys,” Bryant said. “What I’m learning is that they’re going to fight to the end. They did it in the first game, and they definitely did it tonight.”
While the game was Matoaca’s first of season, the Warriors (0-1) appeared to be the more put-together team through the opening frame.
Junior guard Jayden Pierre got his team on the board first on a steal, and Matoaca collected four more points from the free-throw line to put together an early lead.
Mabry proved himself to be a critical scorer for the Monarchs (1-1) by shooting a pair of threes from the corner in short order to chip away at the lead, and a third score from deep gave the team an 11-6 lead.
Matoaca tied up the game but lost starter Tevion Walker to injury by the end of the quarter. By intermission, the Warriors had picked up a lead of 29-23.
The second half saw both teams take turns with quarter-dominating runs.
Tristan Cole put up seven points for Matoaca as the team went on a 14-4 rally through the first 6 minutes.
Bryant said that his team stumbled balancing dictating the pace without giving the Warriors opportunities to produce off errors.
“We get in situations where we’re beating ourselves by turning the ball over and getting into foul trouble,” Bryant said.
Monarch Tysean Jackson recorded the team’s first field goal of the second half with less than 3 minutes left in the third, and it served as a catalyst for his teammates as they narrowed the Warriors lead down to nine to start the final quarter, 45-37.
Meadowbrook maintained its momentum, and a shot from junior Chamar Hoover tied the game 51-51 with 4 minutes left on the clock.
Pierre put up four more points for the Warriors, but Hoover and freshman Lamar Gregg combined for 17 points in the final quarter to give the Monarchs a solid lead even before Mabry’s showstopper.
With a young roster, Bryant said that he needed players to step up when their numbers were called but don’t let the pressure get to their head.
“[Gregg] stepped up in the fourth quarter bigtime,” Bryant said. “He was very poised and confident, and that’s exactly what I want from them. Don’t feel the pressure that this is varsity, just relax and have fun.”
Meadowbrook 64, Matoaca 55
Meadowbrook (1-1): 11 - 12 - 14 - 27 (64)
Matoaca (0-0): 11 - 18 - 16 - 10 (55)
MDB: Chamar Hoover 14, Cecil Mabry 11, Lamar Gregg 11, Armareon Johnson 9