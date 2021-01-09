Meadowbrook claims first boys hoops win in back-and-forth battle with Matoaca

With a slam dunk in the final seconds, Meadowbrook junior Cecil Mabry put an exclamation point on a 64-55 victory over Matoaca that was won with a dominant fourth quarter.

The Monarchs (1-1) dropped their first game of the season 67-49 to Petersburg on Wednesday, and head coach Sam Bryant said that Friday’s win was part of working out “growing pains” with many players who are playing varsity for the first time.

“I knew going in that I was going to have a young team, and that’s the exciting thing about these guys,” Bryant said. “What I’m learning is that they’re going to fight to the end. They did it in the first game, and they definitely did it tonight.”

While the game was Matoaca’s first of season, the Warriors (0-1) appeared to be the more put-together team through the opening frame.

Junior guard Jayden Pierre got his team on the board first on a steal, and Matoaca collected four more points from the free-throw line to put together an early lead.

Mabry proved himself to be a critical scorer for the Monarchs (1-1) by shooting a pair of threes from the corner in short order to chip away at the lead, and a third score from deep gave the team an 11-6 lead.