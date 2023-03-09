Billy Rudd remembers it like it was yesterday.

The support the Meadowbrook community poured into its football program. How Cogbill Rd. was shut down on fall Friday nights. Thousands of people filling the parking lots. Walking into the local Wawa, and the cashiers knowing you by name.

Such memories, still vivid for Rudd, illustrate the levels of excitement surrounding Meadowbrook High football during Rudd's own playing days with the Monarchs. A 2007 graduate, he was the punter and kicker for Meadowbrook's 2004 state championship-winning team under then-coach Bill Bowles.

Reestablishing that mentality, that pride, is the No. 1 priority for Rudd, who this week took over as the head coach of his alma mater following a string of difficult seasons for a once-proud program.

"Bringing that feel back to the community, rejuvenating that community, is huge," Rudd said on Thursday.

"And just letting my guys know that I'm here for them. It's going to be a process. It's not an overnight fix. This is a marathon, not a sprint.

"And I'm here to stay."

Rudd went on to punt and kick at Norfolk State and Virginia State.

A 2012 VSU graduate, he began his coaching career that same fall and has worked under some of Chesterfield County's most successful and respected coaching entities, such as L.C. Bird's Troy Taylor, Thomas Dale's Kevin Tucker, and former Matoaca coaches Pat Manuel, Derrick Johnson and Justin Parker as well as current Warriors head man Fred Stoots.

His junior year at VSU, Rudd was the punter and Parker the place kicker for the Trojans, and both earned first-team all-CIAA honors as that Trojans team reached the conference title game. Parker is now the head golf coach at VSU.

Taylor was an assistant at Meadowbrook when Rudd played there, and the current Skyhawks coach was the first to offer Rudd a position as an assistant when Taylor was the head coach at Meadowbrook.

At Matoaca, Rudd was part of a successful revitalization effort which he hopes to emulate at his new post.

Rudd has either played or coached the sport every fall since '04, his sophomore year in high school. He said returning to coach the program that instilled in him countless life lessons has always been a dream.

"The stars aligned, it was perfect timing, kind of what I felt like was my time to spread my wings and see what I could do after learning from all those very highly respected guys," Rudd said of the opportunity.

"I was just blessed that Meadowbrook was a program that came open at the time it did. It was a job that was not gonna get turned down, that's for sure."

The Monarchs went 13-1 that title-winning season, with their only loss coming against Hopewell, 14-13 in their homecoming game. Rudd had a late, would-be-game-tying extra point blocked during that defeat when his special teams unit had just 10 players on the field.

He remembers crying in the locker room, feeling like he'd let his teammates and community down.

Then the messages of support started pouring in -- "It's going to be alright. We're going to need you in the next one."

"Having that family support, that community that rallied behind us after that loss, it was like no other," Rudd said.

"The mentality, the support that community used to pour into that program, that is priority No. 1 for me to get this program back to where it needs to be."

Rejuvenating involvement in local feeder programs is a huge component of that effort, Rudd said.

The rising senior class at Meadowbrook has only won one game in their high school careers. Rudd will be the program's fifth head coach since Taylor departed after the 2014 season.

He replaces Recharde Goodwyn, whose teams went 1-16 over the past two seasons. That win snapped a 34-game losing streak for the program.

"We're in the same boat right now as when we led up to that state championship game," Rudd said, adding that his Monarchs were big underdogs to title-game opposition North Stafford before beating the Wolverines 35-27 after trailing 14-0 early in the game.

"Just bringing back that mentality of having pride in who you're playing for and who you're playing with is crucial for me."