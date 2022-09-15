Meadowbrook football snaps 34-game losing streak with wild ending in win over J.R. Tucker

The last time Meadowbrook football won a game prior to last Thursday was Nov. 3, 2017, a 13-6 victory over eventual state champion Hopewell.

Head coach Recharde Goodwyn, a Petersburg High alumnus who played linebacker at Delaware State and was part of the George Wythe staff that helped the Bulldogs break a seven-year losing streak in 2011, took over the Monarchs program in 2021, becoming its fourth coach in five seasons.

As he sought to revitalize the program, Goodwyn used the Hopewell win as an example to show his players what the team was capable of. And he worked to instill in his squad the same resilience he helped foster at Wythe.

Last Thursday, those efforts came to fruition.

The Monarchs (1-2) snapped a 34-game losing streak in a 12-6, overtime victory over J.R Tucker (1-2) behind eight carries for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner on the first play of OT, by junior running back and safety Donovan Jefferson.