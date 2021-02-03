Meadowbrook, Maya Ellis ride fourth-quarter surge to win over previously unbeaten Matoaca

From a teaching perspective, losses can at times be much more valuable than wins.
Such was the case for Meadowbrook girls basketball when the No. 6 Monarchs (6-1) lost their first game of the season to Matoaca, 57-51.
They were able to use that early setback as a learning experience, said Meadowbrook coach Daniel Connor after the Monarchs avenged that defeat Thursday night with a 59-49 road victory over the previously unbeaten No. 3 Warriors (10-1).
"It was a challenge for us," Connor said of the back and forth contest featuring constant lead changes. "But they played hard, they came through, and even when they got behind they kept their heads up, kept pushing and doing the little things right."
Matoaca entered the fourth quarter leading 41-40 after neither side took control through three periods. But Monarchs senior guard Maya Ellis, senior forward Trinity Price and freshman guard Naturale Faison combined to score all 19 points in a fourth-quarter surge that made the final margin more lopsided than the contest deserved.
"It felt good, we took a tough loss against them the first game this season," said Ellis, who finished with a game-high 32 points. "It took a team effort to win tonight. It was a great feeling."
Ellis, who's averaging 35.3 points to lead the Richmond area in scoring, showed off her usual array of elusive crossover and behind-the-back dribbles to set up sweeping drives or uncontestable stepback-jumpers.
But it was the physical, downhill paint play of Price (14 points) and sharpshooting of Faison (7 points) that spurred Meadowbrook in the second half when Matoaca afforded Ellis more defensive attention.
"Those two, if they can compliment Maya, it's going to be a good night for us," Connor said. In the second half, Meadowbrook played Ellis more off the ball to isolate Price and Faison on the other side of the court in what proved an effective two-man game.
Matoaca came into the contest undefeated on the strength of a collective approach featuring ample ball movement, strong outside shooting and gritty team defense. Two of those elements continued through Thursday's game, but coach Kim Pond said the difference was an untimely shooting slump.
"Usually we are knocking down 3s, and tonight we weren't," Pond said, adding that a second-half shift to a 2-3 zone by Meadowbrook amplified the outside struggles. Connor, who's usually averse to playing zone, only added that to his team's repertoire the day before the game.
Lauryn George, Hannah Williams and Allyson Booth scored 10 apiece for the Warriors. Maia Pettaway, Kylie Booth and Jada Robinson had 5 points each and Kiana Brown added 4 in a strikingly balanced Matoaca attack.
George, a sophomore, hit some pretty floaters in the lane, featuring a soft touch around the basket and aggressive dribble in transition. Pettaway, a junior, is the facilitator, she consistently drove to collapse the defense then found her teammates in space. Williams, Robinson and the Booths are all dynamic outside shooting threats. Brown hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the right wing to end the third quarter.
First-year coach Pond has been tasked with replacing four senior starters from last season's team, and said she's immensely proud of this year's relatively young group.
"I've coached a lot of these girls through middle school, JV, and they're young but experienced," Pond said. "I think they have a bright future ahead of them over these next couple years. I'm really proud of them, they came out this year and kind of shocked everybody."
Meadowbrook and Matoaca are on course to qualify as the top two seeds in the Class 5, Region B tournament, which begins Monday. So a potential rubber match between the Monarchs and Warriors could be played with a regional crown up for grabs.
With postseason play ahead, Pond said she hopes to use Matoaca's first defeat the same way Connor employed Meadowbrook's.
"I thought they handled the adversity well, they played from start to finish. There's not one person on that team that doesn't give their all," Pond said.
"I told them after the game, a loss is a lesson and we learn from this game."
------------------------------------------------------------
Meadowbrook 10 14 16 19 - 59
Matoaca 16 8 17 8 - 49
MBK: Maya Ellis 32, Trinity Price 14, Naturale Faison 7, Tiona Moore 4, Brianna Johnson 2. Totals: 23 10-14 59
MAT: Lauren George 10, Allyson Booth 10, Hannah Williams 10, Maia Pettaway 5, Kylie Booth 5, Jada Robinson 5, Kiana Brown 4. Totals: 20 5-9 49
3-point goals: MBK: Ellis 2, Faison 1; MAT: Williams 1, Brown 1, Booth 1, Robinson 1.
