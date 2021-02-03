Meadowbrook, Maya Ellis ride fourth-quarter surge to win over previously unbeaten Matoaca

But it was the physical, downhill paint play of Price (14 points) and sharpshooting of Faison (7 points) that spurred Meadowbrook in the second half when Matoaca afforded Ellis more defensive attention.

"Those two, if they can compliment Maya, it's going to be a good night for us," Connor said. In the second half, Meadowbrook played Ellis more off the ball to isolate Price and Faison on the other side of the court in what proved an effective two-man game.

Matoaca came into the contest undefeated on the strength of a collective approach featuring ample ball movement, strong outside shooting and gritty team defense. Two of those elements continued through Thursday's game, but coach Kim Pond said the difference was an untimely shooting slump.

"Usually we are knocking down 3s, and tonight we weren't," Pond said, adding that a second-half shift to a 2-3 zone by Meadowbrook amplified the outside struggles. Connor, who's usually averse to playing zone, only added that to his team's repertoire the day before the game.

Lauryn George, Hannah Williams and Allyson Booth scored 10 apiece for the Warriors. Maia Pettaway, Kylie Booth and Jada Robinson had 5 points each and Kiana Brown added 4 in a strikingly balanced Matoaca attack.