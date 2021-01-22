Meadowbrook senior Maya Ellis may be the best pure scorer around

With just a few seconds remaining in the first half of Meadowbrook's win at Hopewell on Thursday, Monarchs senior guard Maya Ellis caught the ball about 5 or 6 feet outside the 3-point line.
Blue Devils defenders, already beyond the line themselves, did not step out to her. For a split second, everyone in the gym looked at Ellis, wondering if she had the gall to shoot from what one might refer to as Steph Curry range.
The Richmond area's leading scorer took a single, confident dribble, rose up and had already taken a step toward her bench when the ball brushed nylon.
Meadowbrook coach Daniel Connor said that cool confidence is how Ellis leads.
"Maya is the type of person that's going to lead just by doing," Connor said. "She really does a lot just from her body language and how she plays. She leads the team by her actions."
Ellis is averaging 35.8 points (and 10 rebounds) through four games this season, just a tick off the VHSL record for a full season of 35.9 set by Jada Boyd of Appomattox Regional GS in 2018. That's a small sample size, but Meadowbrook was only scheduled to play 14 games this season, and has already lost two because of COVID situations within opposing programs. So there's only eight games left on the schedule for that average to drop.
Ellis, an honor roll student, averaged 28 points last year en route to second team All-Metro and All-State honors, and hit the 1,000-point threshold for her career.
At the end of the season, she and Connor came up with a list of things Ellis could improve on going into her senior campaign: to see the defense beyond the person guarding her; to be a more vocal leader; and to commit herself defensively.
Just four games in this year, she's already checking boxes off that list.
"I like the way Maya's game is progressing," Connor said.
"That's the sign of a good player, asking questions: 'What can I do to improve?' I'm really proud of her, and I know she's going to get even better."
Ellis said Connor has helped her become an "all-around player." Their relationship began when Ellis was in eighth grade at Manchester Middle, and Ellis' father sent Connor a clip of her practicing. Connor could tell then that Ellis' offensive skillset was both innate and truly special.
Ellis' mother and father are her No. 1 fans, she said. Her father, Willie, is part parent, part coach.
"Hanging out and practicing with him made my love for the game grow," Ellis said of her relationship with her father, who played in high school.
"He taught me how to play and we've always been very close. We used to go outside every day, just shooting around. ... He's always critiquing my game, he calls me all the time just to tell me what I need to do on the floor to be better. And he also praises me a lot with everything I do."
Ellis' mother, Regina, didn't know a whole lot about basketball before her daughter fell in love with the game.
"She didn't know what an 'and-1' was until I started playing," Ellis said, laughing. "You would have thought she coached somewhere, the way she talks to me now."
Ellis is a Celtics fan because she enjoys Brad Stevens' offense and Jason Tatum is one of her favorite players. But if she had to compare herself to a professional player, it'd be Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal. His ability to create his own shot and score in myriad fashions reminds Ellis of her own offensive versatility.
"And he's underrated, I feel like I'm underrated too," Ellis said with a note of that cool confidence.
Ellis has been incorporating a Euro step into her already extensive offensive arsenal this season. She's comfortable catching and shooting, or pulling up off the dribble. She can lead the break in transition, run the show in a half-court set or play off the ball.
At 5-foot-8, she doesn't score with her back to the basket much, but employs a soft touch and excels at adjusting her body to finish through contact at the rim. If she needs to create her own shot in a pinch, she'll go to a spin move or her virtually unguardable step-back jumper. She also features a very high release that's difficult to contest.
She's right handed, but essentially ambidextrous. Her father always taught her the importance of being able to dribble and finish with both hands, and Ellis said people sometimes assume she's left handed because she dribbles and finishes with her off hand so frequently.
Ellis has grown up in the Chesterfield area, and often plays at Foundation Academy Sports in Midlothian.
She hasn't made a college decision yet, but very much plans on playing at the next level. She's seeking a program committed to an up-tempo offense, and a school that offers her desired major, finance.
Meadowbrook went 15-9 last year, and Ellis and Connor both said they hope to improve on that winning percentage in this abbreviated season. More than half of the team are upperclassmen, and Ellis has a strong relationship with senior forward Trinity Price, the team's second leading scorer. Two upperclassmen leaders -- senior Tiona Moore and junior Tamiia Anglin -- in addition to freshman sharpshooter Naturale Faison, round out the starting five.
Ellis said postponed games and the shortened schedule have been frustrating this season. She wants to get on the court as much as possible in her senior year. She and Connor both have their sights set on making a run in regionals.
"Obviously, it's a different year," Ellis said. "Every game, we have to play like it's our last game."
After sinking that deep 3-pointer to close the first half against Hopewell Thursday, Ellis didn't celebrate. She barely cracked a smile, instead doing what she and many great shooters tend to do when they know their stroke is true -- she held her hand up, wrist bent at the apex of her release, as if she could touch the same nylon the ball had just kissed on its way through the hoop.
Ellis does that on most of her shots, make or miss.
"She's just a go-getter," Connor said.
Since Ellis first picked up a basketball, she's focused on developing her diverse offensive skillset. And when her Monarchs need a bucket, that inherent scoring gene continues to shine through.
"That's just always been me," Ellis said matter-of-factly.
