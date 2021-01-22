Meadowbrook senior Maya Ellis may be the best pure scorer around

At the end of the season, she and Connor came up with a list of things Ellis could improve on going into her senior campaign: to see the defense beyond the person guarding her; to be a more vocal leader; and to commit herself defensively.

Just four games in this year, she's already checking boxes off that list.

"I like the way Maya's game is progressing," Connor said.

"That's the sign of a good player, asking questions: 'What can I do to improve?' I'm really proud of her, and I know she's going to get even better."

Ellis said Connor has helped her become an "all-around player." Their relationship began when Ellis was in eighth grade at Manchester Middle, and Ellis' father sent Connor a clip of her practicing. Connor could tell then that Ellis' offensive skillset was both innate and truly special.

Ellis' mother and father are her No. 1 fans, she said. Her father, Willie, is part parent, part coach.

"Hanging out and practicing with him made my love for the game grow," Ellis said of her relationship with her father, who played in high school.