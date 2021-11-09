Mechanicsville among field hockey teams making pushes

When Carsyn Poppa scored the overtime goal that earned Mechanicsville its Region 4B title, it was par for the course for Mustangs field hockey this season.

On a team that has benefitted from a special bond, Mechanicsville coach Merridee Gibson said Poppa and fellow senior Paige Moore have been leaders on the field.

“If we take them out, things don’t look as pretty,” Gibson said. “They have such a great rapport between them and they play such beautiful ball. They’re just smart.”

Both teams had to battle through tough quarterfinal matchups; the Mustangs took down county foe Atlee, who won the two teams’ meeting in October, and No. 5 Patrick Henry took down No. 1 Powhatan.

Ella Arruza was sharp in the cage as the Patriots (10-7) and Indians were held scoreless in regulation.

This week, both teams are among eight local teams fighting for a state championship.

And while every title run is a battle — the Patriots’ first game is against Great Bridge, which has won three of the past five Class 4 titles — Gibson said that confidence in their system is the best bet for success.