Mechanicsville boys win first two games, look for more

The Mechanicsville boys basketball team (formerly Lee-Davis) doesn’t have much of a winning tradition in basketball. That didn’t change last year in coach Gene Foley’s first season (2-18), but Foley says the “assume-we’re-going-to-lose mentality is gone.”

“It took a little time to get the skill level brought up and that mentality changed around, but I didn’t come here to lose,” said Foley, a former assistant under legendary coach Bob Hurley at St. Anthony High in New Jersey.

Mechanicsville won its first two games this season, both in the waning seconds, before a 62-43 setback to Atlee on Monday.

Trailing Patrick Henry 64-62 in the opener, the Mustangs needed to go the length of the court with fewer than 3 seconds left. Wyatt Brown’s long pass from the baseline was on the money to Drew Ware on the right wing. Ware turned and, under defensive pressure while falling away, made a 3-pointer for a 65-64 victory.

“It was a low probability play,” Foley said. “Brown, he’s a baseball player. He’s got a really strong arm and … pretty much hit Drew Ware right in the hands. The kid played great defense. It was nothing more he could have done. Drew was just able to kind of step back, get the shot off, and we caught a break there.”