Mechanicsville boys win first two games, look for more

The Mechanicsville boys basketball team (formerly Lee-Davis) doesn’t have much of a winning tradition in basketball. That didn’t change last year in coach Gene Foley’s first season (2-18), but Foley says the “assume-we’re-going-to-lose mentality is gone.”
“It took a little time to get the skill level brought up and that mentality changed around, but I didn’t come here to lose,” said Foley, a former assistant under legendary coach Bob Hurley at St. Anthony High in New Jersey.
Mechanicsville won its first two games this season, both in the waning seconds, before a 62-43 setback to Atlee on Monday.
Trailing Patrick Henry 64-62 in the opener, the Mustangs needed to go the length of the court with fewer than 3 seconds left. Wyatt Brown’s long pass from the baseline was on the money to Drew Ware on the right wing. Ware turned and, under defensive pressure while falling away, made a 3-pointer for a 65-64 victory.
“It was a low probability play,” Foley said. “Brown, he’s a baseball player. He’s got a really strong arm and … pretty much hit Drew Ware right in the hands. The kid played great defense. It was nothing more he could have done. Drew was just able to kind of step back, get the shot off, and we caught a break there.”
In a back-and-forth game against Hanover in the second game, Mechanicsville’s Kwadell McQueen gained control after a missed shot and made a contested jumper with 12 seconds left from near the right elbow for a 61-60 victory.
“They had a pretty quality shot on the baseline [at the end],” Foley said. “Just lucky for us it didn’t go. Sam Grubbs, our center, walled up, high hands, kind of challenged the shot.”
Brown, McQueen, Ware and Eli Lewis, all seniors, and Grubbs, a junior, have scored in double figures in at least one game. Brown is averaging about 16 points. Lewis and Grubbs are averaging about 14.
“Seeing the improvement on the court, I think that starts building confidence in them that they realize, hey, we can do this,” Foley said.
(804) 649-6965
Twitter: @timpearrelltd