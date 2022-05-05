Mechanicsville edges Godwin in baseball on a night with strong pitching

Mills Godwin and Mechanicsville put on a good old-fashioned pitcher’s duel Wednesday night in Mechanicsville.

And as pitcher’s duels often go, it was one lone moment that made the difference in a 3-2 Mustangs victory.

Godwin pitcher Garrett Mason was dealing early as he kept the Mustang offense off-balance inning after inning.

But in the bottom of the fourth, Mustang second baseman Trevor Loving was finally able to connect.

The University of Lynchburg commit blasted a 2-run bomb over the right field fence to give Mechanicsville a 3-2 lead that would stand the rest of the way.

“We just needed something to happen,” Loving said, as the Mustangs could muster only two hits versus a dominant Mason. “He threw a pitch right down the middle. I took the best swing I had and put it over the fence.”

Mason finished his night with 4.2 IP, 2 hits, 2 earned runs and a whopping 12 strikeouts. And his performance on the bump wasn’t even the most impressive of the night.

Mustang senior Dallas Hairfield outdueled his fellow ace with a 6-inning, 6-strikeout, 5-hit gem. Hairfield battled all night and didn’t surrender a run after the second inning.

Hairfield’s biggest moment of the night came in the top of the second inning after finding himself in a bases loaded jam with no outs and the score tied 1-1. The senior right-hander and Longwood University commit was able to get a few key groundouts and escape the inning with just a 2-1 deficit.

Hairfield said he relished being on the mound in a game where his team couldn’t afford for him to have an off inning.

“I love pitcher’s duels,” he said. “It makes me work hard, it makes [Mason] work hard. At the end of the day, it makes us both better.

“Some nights you have it, some nights you don’t,” he continued. “Tonight just happened to be one of those nights where most of my pitches were working.”

Hairfield’s work was finished off by Mustang closer C.J. DiNapoli, who put the exclamation point on the evening of excellence on the mound. DiNapoli punched out three consecutive batters to slam the door on the Eagles and put the Mustangs in the win column.

Sophomore catcher Cam Lamb drove in the lone Mustang run that didn’t come off the bat of Loving. Godwin second baseman Justin Tobin knocked in both of the Eagles' runs.